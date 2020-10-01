SI.com
AllTitans
Titans Will Face Restrictions When They Return to Work

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel knew it was coming.

The Tennessee Titans coach said Thursday morning that it would not be business as usual when the team is allowed to resume in-person football activities. Currently, meetings are being conducted virtually and practices are prohibited due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in 11 positive tests (five players, six staff members) in less than a week and caused the league to postpone this week's scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“[I] understand the severity of it, and that we’ll probably have different protocols that we'll have to follow,” Vrabel said. “I understand that when we go back into the building, and we'll do exactly what the league asks us to do for the safety of the players and their families, and our staff and their families.”

Later in the day, the NFL sent a memo to all clubs that detailed “Post Exposure COVID Procedures” for teams, such as the Titans, that have been impacted by the virus.

Here are some of the protocols the Titans must follow once they are able to reconvene:

• Daily COVID testing will take place daily, including gamedays

• All meetings must occur virtually

• Whenever possible, other activities must take pace outdoors or in large, open spaces

• All players must wear facemasks when on the practice field (no exceptions)

• Every player must wear gloves, excluding quarterbacks who may keep their throwing hand uncovered

• No more than 10 players in the weight room at any time

• No team or player gatherings will be permitted away from the facility.

These restrictions will remain in place until the NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, and the rest of the league’s medical staff deem it is appropriate to end them.

“[I am] very confident in the way that we handled the situation as it relates to the protocol,” Vrabel said. “And what my opinions are going forward? I don't have any because I have to rely on the league and our doctors and the Players’ Association’s doctors to make the protocols, and for us to do everything we can to follow them.”

