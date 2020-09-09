Power Rankings Present Wide Range of Perspectives

Think the Tennessee Titans are one of the NFL’s best teams and a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2020? You’re not alone.

Think their playoff run last season was a mirage and any talk of a repeat is just misguided hype, even with Jadeveon Clowney’s recent addition? You’re not alone either.

A survey of NFL power rankings on the eve of the season-opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans reveals a wide range of opinion about where Tennessee stands in the league’s hierarchy. To some, the Titans are a top five team. To others, the Titans are not even in the top 20.

Here is a rundown of where Tennessee stands in some notable power rankings and what each outlet said about the Titans:

SI.com: No. 7

It’s easy to forget the Titans only won nine games last season, but our voters treated them like they’d pick up where they left off – steamrolling the Patriots and Ravens in a pair of road playoff wins.

NFL.com: No. 5

The Titans won the endless Jadeveon Clowney Sweepstakes, beating out a Saints team that deserves at least a participation trophy for its efforts in the pursuit of the former No. 1 overall pick. As for what Clowney brings to Nashville? Well, the healthy and motivated version can wreak havoc on a game plan with his ability to pressure the quarterback (he'll have help from Vic Beasley and Harold Landry on this front) and stuff up the run game. These were two areas of concern after Jurrell Casey was traded away, and the Clowney acquisition allows you to make a legitimate case for this defense reaching a higher level.

CBSSports: No. 17

They will again be a team that pushes to get to 9-7, and if they get in the postseason they can get hot behind their running game. They do need to throw it better.

ESPN: No. 16

Clowney gives Mike Vrabel a player who can be utilized anywhere along the defensive front seven. Tennessee needs Clowney's disruptive presence to create one-on-one matchups for players such as Harold Landry, Vic Beasley and Jeffery Simmons. The inability to consistently rush the passer came back to haunt the Titans last season. If Clowney doesn't make them better able to impact the quarterback, the Titans could end up at home again in January.

USA Today: No. 5

Eleventh-hour addition of pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who had his most productive season under Mike Vrabel when both were in Houston, is quite a coup.

Fox News: No. 9

Titans running back Derrick Henry carried the franchise on his back all the way until the AFC Championship Game. He led Tennessee over the New England Patriots in the Wildcard Round. A week later, followed that up with an upset win over the No. 1 seeded Baltimore Ravens. Ryan Tannehill rejuvenated the franchise once he took over at quarterback, and wideout A.J. Brown emerged as one of the best talents at the position. The Titans will look to prove that they weren't a one-year wonder.

Bleacher Report: No. 16

The Tennessee Titans were the surprise stars of the 2019 postseason. After barely making the playoffs, the Titans stunned the Patriots at Gillette Stadium and then knocked off the 14-2 Ravens in Baltimore.

The 2020 iteration of the team is largely unchanged from a year ago. The Titans re-upped both running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill. They upgraded their pass rush with the addition of edge-rushers Vic Beasley and Jadeveon Clowney. The only departure of note was right tackle Jack Conklin.

But as this ranking indicates, there's still quite a bit of skepticism surrounding the Titans. Can Henry hold up with another big workload and build on last year's success? Can young wide receiver A.J. Brown repeat his otherworldly per-target production? Was Tannehill's career year a fluke? Can Beasley and Clowney add pop to a pass rush that ranked in the middle of the pack a year ago?

The answers to those questions will determine whether the doubters or believers are right about the Titans in what should be a tightly packed three-team AFC South race.

The Sporting News: No. 22