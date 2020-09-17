Power Rankings Roundup: No Consensus on Titans in Top 10

Apparently, few were overly impressed by the Tennessee Titans’ victory Monday at Denver.

A survey of this week’s NFL power rankings finds a little more of a consensus about coach Mike Vrabel’s squad than there was in Week 1, but only one of the rankings at which we looked had the Titans in the top five. Most had them somewhere around No. 10 (give or take a few spots) and one had them barely among the top 20.

Tennessee’s average position in the 11 rankings listed below is 10.8.

A look at where various news outlets have the Titans ranked this week, and what they had to say in the wake of Monday’s 16-14 triumph:

• Sports Illustrated – 12th

It’s hard to know what exactly to make of a game that obviously would’ve had more breathing room if Stephen Gostkowski hadn’t missed four kicks. But sometimes you just take the W and move on. The Titans can be happier Tuesday morning than the seven teams right below them on this list, which all started their seasons off in the loss column.

• ESPN – 8th

None of the rookies stood out against the Broncos. Chris Jackson was pressed into action with Adoreé Jackson being placed on injured reserve. He played the most of all rookies, picking up one tackle, despite being the last player the Titans picked in the 2020 draft. Tennessee selected him in the seventh round (No. 243 overall) out of Marshall.

• NFL.com – 5th

Stephen Gostkowski overcame an extraordinary case of the yips on Monday night, and the Titans narrowly avoided what would have been one of the more excruciating losses in franchise history. Gostkowski -- who had three missed field goals (one of which was blocked) and a failed PAT -- was bailed out by the offense, which marched 83 yards over 12 plays in the final minutes to set up a game-winning, chip-shot field-goal attempt that even Gostkowski couldn’t mess up on a cursed night. It could be a hugely important win for the Titans, who now hold the edge on the Broncos in a head-to-head playoff-tiebreaker scenario. It aged everyone roughly 12 years, but Mike Vrabel's Titans got out of Denver with what they came for.

• CBS Sports – 13th

They found a way to beat the Broncos, but they have to be better going forward. Now comes a division game with the Jaguars.

• NBC Sports – 12th

Titans get in the win column despite Stephen Gostkowski being anything but automatic.

• The Athletic – 11th

Their defense has a high ceiling. Jadeveon Clowney finished with three tackles and one quarterback hit. But it was easy to see the makings of what could be a really good defense. Jeffery Simmons showed signs of making the second-year leap. Harold Landry had a big QB hit on third down. And Kevin Byard’s forced fumble led to the Titans’ first touchdown. It wasn’t a shutdown performance, but the Titans’ defense kept them in the game, despite issues on special teams. And this was after Rashaan Evans was ejected. The offense is almost certainly going to get stung by regression this year, but the defense has a chance to be better than it was in 2019.

• USA Today – 7th

If former first-round WR Corey Davis – his fifth-year option was declined – is going to be this productive, Tennessee's offense could be tough to handle.

• Bleacher Report – 13th

The Tennessee Titans pulled out a two-point win on the road. But it was a victory that left them with precious little to feel good about.

Yes, Derrick Henry rushed for 116 yards and topped 130 total yards. But he did that on 34 touches—a pace that isn't sustainable over a full season.

Yes, veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski hit a chip-shot field goal late to secure the win. But it was the first successful try he had in four opportunities. Gostkowski also missed an extra point.

Young wide receiver A.J. Brown was a non-factor, averaging less than eight yards per grab after topping 20 a year ago. Inside linebacker Rashaan Evans was ejected in the first half for throwing a punch.

A win is a win, and the Titans are 1-0.

But for a team with aspirations of another deep playoff run, Tennessee's performance was concerning.

• Sporting News – 19th

The Titans are a literal wild card of team. They could build on the success with Mike Vrabel, Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and the defense with Jadeveon Clowney in the mix. They also could regress with limitations around Tannehill and some second-level and secondary concerns.

• Yahoo Sports – 10th

Stephen Gostkowski has had a great career. Unless you have no heart, or are a Broncos fan, you had to feel good about Gostkowski being able to kick the winning field goal on Monday night after missing three field goals and an extra point earlier in the game. That would have been one awful plane ride home had Tennessee lost.

• Fox News – 9th