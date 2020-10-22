Evans: Others Could Not 'Do What We Have Done'

NASHVILLE – There is not another NFL team that has faced all the potential distractions the Tennessee Titans did in recent weeks. Not yet, at least.

As far as linebacker Rashaan Evans is concerned, few – if any – could have handled it the way the Titans.

Now, they are the focus of the professional football world as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium, a matchup between two of the NFL’s three remaining unbeaten teams. Both teams are 5-0 but Tennessee is the only one that endured nearly two weeks with no in-person activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak and then won two games in five days.

“You got to give it up to the guys that are in this room,” Evans said Wednesday. “I don’t think a lot of teams would be able to do what we have done.

“… Guys around here in this facility, we love each other. We love to play for each other. And I think that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”

The Titans came out of their COVID shutdown with a 42-16 rout of the Buffalo Bills and a 42-36 overtime triumph against the Houston Texans five days later. Their combined practice time for those contests was less than what they would get for a normal work week, and in both cases the roster was limited because players were unavailable after having tested positive for the coronavirus.

Against the Bills, who were unbeaten at the time, Tennessee scored fewer than three minutes into the contest and never trailed. They forced three turnovers and converted each into a touchdown within six plays or fewer.

Against the Texans, they led by 14 in the first half before things went sideways. Ultimately, they rallied behind a dominant performance from running back Derrick Henry, forced overtime with a touchdown in the final seconds of regulation and won it with a touchdown on the opening possession of the extra period.

“I think the focus was already there,” Evans said. “I think it kind of proved how good a focus that we have, just these past couple games. We knew already before the season even started that this was going to be probably – by far – the craziest season we could probably have. Obviously, we had four preseason games canceled. We had OTAs canceled. So, we kind of already had the mindset that you almost have to be expecting anything.

“Lo and behold, we get a situation where we’re out for like two weeks. So, it just showed the mindset and the mentality of this team, that it was always there. And it was on full display after those two weeks.”

Now comes the matchup with the Steelers. It is just the eighth time in NFL history that two undefeated teams – each with at last 5-0 – meet and an opportunity for the winner to establish itself as a true Super Bowl contender. It comes three weeks after originally planned because it was the first Tennessee game postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

And, as far as Evans is concerned, it is another chance for the Titans to showcase a bit of what has gotten them to this point.

“We have an opportunity each and every game and each and every week to get better and better, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do,” he said. “We know what it feels like to be an underrated team. We know what it feels like to be on a losing streak. Last year, we started out 2-4 and everybody wanted to clean house.

“At the same time, I think the resiliency from this team, the chemistry, the guys that just love football – I just think that has been on full display.”