NFL Postpones Titans-Steelers Game

The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers are going to play in the next week. It is just not clear exactly when.

The NFL announced Wednesday that the game between the undefeated teams scheduled for Sunday at Nissan Stadium has been postponed until Monday or Tuesday. It is unclear when the determination will be made on when to play.

It should be noted that an MLS match between Nashville SC and Minnesota United FC is currently scheduled for Tuesday night at the stadium.

“The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel,” the NFL said in its release. “Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible.”

The decision was made in response to the COVID-19 outbreak among the Titans, which to this point has affected six staff members and three players, who have tested positive since Saturday. As a result, the team is currently prohibited from conducting any in-person football activities, which means all meetings will take place virtually and players will have to perform physical work on their own.

The three players – nose tackle DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson – were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday.

The only staff member known to have tested positive is outside linebackers coach/defensive player caller Shane Bowen, who was not with the team for Sunday’s 31-30 victory at Minnesota.

“Some of them are, indeed, experiencing flu-like symptoms,” coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday. “Nothing, I think, out of the ordinary. We anticipate that they will feel better shortly.

“… Nobody’s to blame. We’re in a pandemic. … We were conscious of everything we did. This is an unfortunate situation, but one that we’re confident we will be able to handle.”

The Titans and Steelers are two of the seven NFL teams currently at 3-0. The Titans have won all three games by three points or fewer and have needed a field goal in the final minutes to come out on top. Pittsburgh has the league’s No. 1 rushing defense and is in the top five in points scored and point allowed.

The uncertainty about when the game will be played and when – of if – the Titans can get together to practice has added extra intrigue to what already is an important early-season matchup.

“I think that (the players’) mental state is strong,” Vrabel said. “They’re excited for a challenge. This is a resilient group. We had a really good meeting (Wednesday) morning – a great meeting.

“… We are preparing to play the football game now as early as Monday. … I’m confident that the league will allow us time to practice – to get some practice in, to get on the field – and then move forward with the game.”