Thursday Injury Report: Vrabel Won't Speculate

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel was not in a mood to speculate Thursday.

Indications are that outside linebacker Vic Beasley and rookie running back Darrynton Evans will be available – and likely will make their Tennessee Titans’ debuts – Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Both players were full participants in Thursday’s practice, according to the NFL’s official injury report, just as they were on Wednesday.

Beasley has missed the first two games with a knee injury. Evans (pictured) has been sidelined by a hamstring injury.

As for what one or both will add to the team, if they do play … well, that remains to be seen. Literally.

“I think we would like to get (Evans) out there first and then we can figure out what positions he's going to play,” Vrabel said about the third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft who was an accomplished return man in addition to a well-rounded back at Appalachian State.

As for Beasley, a pass rush specialist who led the NFL with 15 1/2 sacks in 2016?

“I'd say that'd be similar to (Evans),” Vrabel said. “I'd like to see him out there and see where we can put him.”

The complete Titans-Vikings injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE: Did not practice – A.J. Brown, WR (knee), Derick Roberson, OLB (illness) and Johnathan Joseph, CB (calf/Illness). Limited participation – Malcolm Butler, CB (quad) and Chris Jackson, CB (hamstring). Full participation – Vic Beasley, OLB (knee), Jamil Douglas, OL (hand), Darrynton Evans, RB (hamstring), Dennis Kelly, T (illness) and Jonnu Smith, TE (ankle).

MINNESOTA: Did not practice – Cameron Dantzler, CB (rib) and Mike Hughes, CB (neck). Limited participation – Mike Boone, RB (concussion), Kris Boyd, CB (hamstring) and Riley Reiff T (ankle). Added to injured reserve – Troy Dye, LB (foot).

