Rookie Tight End Suspended for PED Violation

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Tommy Hudson.

The Tennessee Titans practice squad tight end was suspended for six games without pay Thursday for violating the NFL’s Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. The news for comes just more than a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NFL and the NFL Players’ Association jointly developed the Performance-Enhancing Substance Policy to prohibit and prevent the use of anabolic/androgenic steroids (including exogenous testosterone), stimulants, human or animal growth hormones, whether natural or synthetic, and related or similar substances. The NFL Player Contract specifically prohibits the use of drugs in an effort to alter or enhance performance, according to the policy.

Hudson, 23, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hudson played collegiately at Arizona State University, where he appeared in 39 games over four seasons. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder was primarily utilized as a blocker in a run-heavy offense with the Sun Devils. As a junior, Hudson posted 68.5 grade as a pass blocker, which was good for 29th nationally and third overall among Pac-12 tight ends who played at least 500 snaps.

He caught just 23 passes for 166 yards as a Sun Devil (a career-high 13 as a junior). He did not score a touchdown.

Hudson will not be allowed to participate in team activities while he serves his six-game suspension.

At the earliest, he will not be able to return to the practice field until after the Week 10 game against the Colts. If the Titans’ Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills is postponed due to the active COVID-19 outbreak within the organization, he will not be able to return until after Week 11.