SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Rookie Tight End Suspended for PED Violation

Mike Hogan

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Tommy Hudson.

The Tennessee Titans practice squad tight end was suspended for six games without pay Thursday for violating the NFL’s Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. The news for comes just more than a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NFL and the NFL Players’ Association jointly developed the Performance-Enhancing Substance Policy to prohibit and prevent the use of anabolic/androgenic steroids (including exogenous testosterone), stimulants, human or animal growth hormones, whether natural or synthetic, and related or similar substances. The NFL Player Contract specifically prohibits the use of drugs in an effort to alter or enhance performance, according to the policy.

Hudson, 23, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hudson played collegiately at Arizona State University, where he appeared in 39 games over four seasons. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder was primarily utilized as a blocker in a run-heavy offense with the Sun Devils. As a junior, Hudson posted 68.5 grade as a pass blocker, which was good for 29th nationally and third overall among Pac-12 tight ends who played at least 500 snaps.

He caught just 23 passes for 166 yards as a Sun Devil (a career-high 13 as a junior). He did not score a touchdown.

Hudson will not be allowed to participate in team activities while he serves his six-game suspension.

At the earliest, he will not be able to return to the practice field until after the Week 10 game against the Colts. If the Titans’ Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills is postponed due to the active COVID-19 outbreak within the organization, he will not be able to return until after Week 11.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Double Up on Daily COVID List Additions

MyCole Pruitt, Tennessee's most versatile tight end, and a practice squad defensive back are the latest sidelined by the coronavirus outbreak.

David Boclair

Report: Other Teams' Execs Want Harsh Punishments for Titans

The Athletic says it has been 'an open secret' in the NFL that Tennessee has been lax in enforcing mask regulations.

David Boclair

Cutting to the Questions That Matter About Unauthorized Workouts

The NFL is certain to find the Titans are at fault in one way or another.

David Boclair

Wednesday Injury Report: Best Guess Good News For Titans

Unable to conduct practice due to COVID-19 outbreak, team estimates nearly every player would have been a full participant.

David Boclair

by

Byardthanever

Bills Players, Coaches Preparing to Play

Buffalo well aware of the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak and the possibility of a postponement.

Mike Hogan

Top Two Receivers Now on COVID List

Corey Davis becomes the latest Tennessee Titans player sidelined by the coronavirus.

David Boclair

Titans Face Sanctions for Unauthorized Activities

Report indicates that players gathered away from the team facility for group workouts last week after being told to remain separated.

David Boclair

After More Positive COVID Tests, What Now?

With more positive tests and no return to the practice field in sight, the Titans face the prospect of penalties in addition more schedule changes.

David Boclair

Which Practice Squad Players Could Step Up This Week?

Following last week's COVID-19 outbreak, the Titans will have to replenish the roster for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Mike Hogan

Wilson Has Chance to Get Back to Work

Tennessee's first-round pick in this year's draft has been on the COVID-19 reserve list since Sept. 6.

David Boclair