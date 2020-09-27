SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Three Keys to a Titans Victory at Minnesota

David Boclair

There are 11 NFL teams that have started the season 2-0, including the Tennessee Titans.

There are 10 others that have opened at 0-2, and the Minnesota Vikings are one.

Sunday’s matchup between the Titans and Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium is one of four in which a 2-0 team will face one that is 0-2.

Here are three keys to a Titans’ victory:

• Throw it around: Sure, Derrick Henry remains the most important piece of the offense, but Minnesota’s cornerbacks are wildly inexperienced. The top four include two third-year players who primarily backups for the past two seasons and two rookies. Granted, two of them were first-round picks, Mike Hughes (30th overall, 2018) and Jeff Gladney (31st overall, 2020), so there is talent among that group, but opponents have completed 73.9 percent of their passes against Minnesota’s defense. Based on that and the way Ryan Tannehill has played through the first two weeks, this is a time for a pass-first approach.

• Start fast: Sure, the Titans have won each of the first two games with fourth-quarter drives, but it is time to try something different. The Vikings have been outscored 37-13 in the first half and have yet to score in the third quarter. However, 32 of their 45 points have come in the fourth quarter. Add to that the fact that Minnesota is winless and likely has a shortage of confidence at the moment, the best thing would be for Tennessee to put points on the board early and put doubt in the minds of Vikings players.

• Contain Cook: If anybody is going to get Minnesota’s offense going, it is running back Dalvin Cook. A second-round pick in 2017, Cook made the Pro Bowl in 2019, when he finished among the top 10 in yards from scrimmage. He was one of three running backs with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 500 passing yards last season (Christian McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette were the others). Tennessee’s defense allowed one Jacksonville running back, James Robinson, to rush for 102 yards on just 16 carries and allowed another, Chris Thompson, to catch a touchdown pass last week. Cook is one guy who can do it all.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Facing Former Teammates Already Familiar for Fulton

Titans cornerback will see a former LSU teammate and 2020 NFL Draft pick on the other side for the third consecutive week.

David Boclair

Jonnu Smith's Journey Hits Home with Head Coach

Mike Vrabel calls fourth-year tight end 'an unbelievable player to coach and be around every day.'

Mike Hogan

Only One Practice Squad Member Gets Gameday Promotion

Cameron Batson gets a chance to be in uniform for the second consecutive week.

David Boclair

Know the Foe: Five Questions About the Vikings

Departures on defense, slow starts on offense among the reasons Minnesota is 0-2.

David Boclair

Inside the AFC South: Early Trends

Injuries, shoddy pass protection, slow starts, a slow going on the ground -- the Titans, Texans, Colts and Jaguars all have their issues.

David Boclair

Beasley Plans to Prove 'What I Can Do' With Play

The free-agent linebacker says unexcused absence, injury delay are behind him as he looks forward to his Tennessee Titans' debut.

David Boclair

Quotes of Note: What Vikings Players, Coaches Said About the Titans

Minnesota is well aware that Tennessee has a running back who is 'kind of hard to take down.'

David Boclair

Friday Injury Report: Three Ruled Out for Minnesota

Wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss a second straight game; two prominent newcomers appear set to play for the first time.

David Boclair

Gostkowski's Bounce Back 'Good to See'

Titans kicker followed up a good week of practice with a pair of significant field goals against Jacksonville.

Mike Hogan

Thursday Injury Report: Vrabel Won't Speculate

It looks like linebacker Vic Beasley and running back Darrynton Evans will be available, but their potential roles are not clear.

David Boclair