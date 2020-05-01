Predicting the 53-Man Roster: Post-Draft

NASHVILLE – Roster management for NFL teams will be slightly different in 2020.

Officially, the regular-season maximum will remain 53 players. However, a change under the new collective bargaining agreement allows teams to add two practice squad players each gameday that effectively increases the limit to 55 players. Those two immediately will revert to the practice squad, which will include 12 players (up from 10), immediately after the game.

With the 2020 NFL Draft now complete, it is time to think about the makeup of the regular-season roster, unless you are general manager Jon Robinson that is.

“We’re not going to set the roster to 55 today on the third day of the draft,” Robinson said Saturday.

Neither are we. We’re going to stick with the 53-man limit as we make our early prediction of how the roster ultimately will take shape.

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks (2): Ryan Tannehill, Logan Woodside

With an abbreviated offseason, Woodside will be the choice for backup over seventh-round pick Cole McDonald, who will start the season on the practice squad. It’s possible they could swap spots at some time during the regular season.

Running backs (3): Derrick Henry, Darrynton Evans, Khari Blasingame (FB)

The only thing that is likely to change the makeup of this group is injury. Blasingame was a nice midseason addition in 2019 and should be even better with the benefit of offseason work.

Tight ends (4): Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser, Cole Herdman

The post-Delanie Walker officially begins with the three guys who played alongside of him – and in place of him, when he was injured – the last two years. Herdman was signed early in the offseason, which suggests the Titans really like him.

Offensive line (8): Ben Jones (C), Rodger Saffold (G), Nate Davis (G), Taylor Lewan (T), Dennis Kelly (T), Isaiah Wilson (T), Ty Sambrailo (T), Jamil Douglas (G/C)

The biggest question of the preseason will be whether Kelly or Wilson becomes the starter at right tackle. Sambrailo and Douglas are versatile, experienced backups who can fill in at numerous spots.

Wide receivers (4): A.J. Brown, Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, Kalif Raymond

The first three are set in stone. Raymond’s speed and his experience as a kick returner, combined with the trust he built with Tannehill, make him the choice over several others for the fourth spot.

DEFENSE

Defensive line (6): DaQuan Jones, Jeffery Simmons, Jack Crawford, Larrell Murchison, Matt Dickerson, Isaiah Mack

Dickerson has claimed one of the final roster spots each of the last two years so there is no reason to think this time will be different. Crawford, a free agent, provides experience but is not the type of playmaker Jurrell Casey was.

Inside linebackers (5): Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown, David Long, Nick Dzubnar, Nigel Harris

Long steps up into a larger role following Wesley Woodyard’s departure. Dzubnar fills Daren Bates’ spot as a special teams stalwart and a last option for the defense.

Outside linebackers (6): Harold Landry, Vic Beasley, Kamalei Correa, Reggie Gilbert, De’Andre Walker, Derick Roberson

Beasley represents the Titans’ latest attempt to get big-time production from an edge rusher. Walker finally gets his career started after having spent all of his rookie season on injured reserve.

Cornerbacks (7): Malcolm Butler, Adoreé Jackson, Kristian Fulton, Johnathan Joseph, Chris Milton, Chris Jackson, Tye Smith

Free agent Joseph, whose addition has not been formally announced, provides valuable depth and leadership following Logan Ryan’s departure. Milton and Smith’s primary roles will be on special teams. Jackson, a seventh-round pick, will have to find where he fits best.

Safeties (5): Kevin Byard, Kenny Vaccaro, Dane Cruikshank, Amani Hooker, Josh Kalu

This group remains unchanged from last season, except that Hooker is likely to be on the field more often in a variety of roles.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Specialists (3): Brett Kern (P), Greg Joseph (K), Beau Brinkley (LS)

Kern and Brinkley are well-rooted in their respective roles. Joseph will have the chance to put last year’s place-kicking debacle squarely in the past.