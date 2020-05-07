Tannehill Opens Doors to Teammate

NASHVILLE – Ben Jones is an avid outdoorsman who can rough it with the best of them.

Even the Tennessee Titans center has his limits, though.

Jones’ home was one of more than 130,000 that lost electricity Sunday night when a rare weather event known as a derecho passed through the city. It was one of the largest power outages on record and as of Thursday morning some still had not had their service restored, including Jones.

Not all of those impacted, however, have a teammate like quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who literally opened his doors to the man who will be snapping him the ball this season.

“We’re still out of power,” Jones, Tennessee’s starting center for the past four years, said. “[But] I’ve got a great teammate who’s not staying in Nashville right now. So, we’re able to stay at his house.

“Tannehill came in clutch for us because it got a little cold (Wednesday).”

Tannehill is currently in south Florida, his home for his first seven NFL seasons. With NFL team facilities closed and offseason work happening virtually, he has remained there to prep for his first full season as the Titans’ starter.

Jones used his love of outdoor activities to create the Ben Jones Celebrity Clay Shoot four years ago, and the event has raised close to half a million dollars since its creation. He also is an avid hunter and fisherman.

Eventually, though, everyone needs their creature comforts.

“We roughed it out for three days,” Jones said. “(Wednesday) night we got to come over here and get some hot water and a little TV actually.”