Bowen Hopes to Bring Back Beasley's Best

In arguably their most notable free agent acquisition this offseason, the Tennessee Titans bulked up their pass rush, Vic Beasley to a one-year, $9.5 million deal in March.

While outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen’s first impressions of Beasley have come by way of virtual meetings instead of on-field workouts, it hasn’t stopped him from feeling excited about what the 27-year-old brings to the defense.

In 2016, just his second season in the league, Beasley broke out for the Atlanta Falcons. En route to Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, Beasley led the league with 15.5 sacks. Since that season, however, his numbers have fallen. In each of the last three seasons combined, Beasley has recorded 18.5 total sacks (no more than eight in a season).

To Bowen, getting Beasley back to an elite level of play comes down to the little things, and consistency will be the most important factor.

“That’s ultimately where the production ends up, is just being able to do it play in and play out and go from there,” Bowen said on a video conference Tuesday. “Focus in on those things, and then that’s our job. We’ve got to put them in position to make plays and do what they do best.”

Beasley will replace Cameron Wake, 38, who the Titans released in early March. In just nine games last season, Wake recorded 2.5 sacks.

Bowen believes the younger Beasley can make a significant impact where his predecessor didn’t – first and second downs.

“That’s a big aspect to his development there. Learning what we do, how he’s going to fit in that role. But I’m excited about him, excited about what he brings,” Bowen said. “I think he, pretty much like Harold (Landry III) in terms of third-down rushing, he’s got his fastball off the edge and then just trying to figure out ways to help ourselves defensively with him and Harold out there, and whoever else kind of merges.”

Landry led the Titans with nine sacks in 2019.

For now, the learning process remains most important for Beasley, who hasn’t yet hit the practice field with his new teammates and coaches.

Adjusting to a new team with a different playbook can be difficult for any NFL player, especially when it has to be done virtually. Likewise, Bowen said building a relationship with a player over the computer is challenging.

But when Beasley arrives in Nashville for what hopefully will be the start of training camp, Bowen expects Beasley to pick things up easier.

“I think it’s going to speed up between me and him, and between him and the other players, once we get back in the facility and he can kind of get around and he gets a little bit more comfortable with everything instead of all this virtual stuff,” Bowen said.