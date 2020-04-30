Running Back/Returner Senorise Perry Signs With Titans

NASHVILLE – Senorise Perry does not lack for confidence.

When he signed with the Buffalo Bills last season, he asked for – and was given – the No. 32. That made him the first player to wear the number for that franchise since Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson.

"I know the situation. I know that greatness comes with that number, playing in Buffalo. But I'm willing to take anything that comes my way," Perry told The Athletic at the time. "… I know what it takes to get in this league and stay here. With that number on my back, I know I'm doing well for my family."

The Tennessee Titans signed the 28-year-old running back/kick returner and – yes – the No. 32 is currently available.

Perry (6-0, 210) broke into the NFL in 2014 as an undrafted rookie with the Chicago Bears. He spent two seasons with that franchise, the second on injured reserve, and then spent three seasons with Miami before he joined the Bills in 2019.

He also wore No. 32 for the Bears. With Miami, he had to wear No. 34.

For his career, Perry has averaged 19.8 yards on 23 kickoff returns. He also has rushed 11 times for 33 yards and has caught three passes for three yards.

His addition creates additional competition with returning practice squad members Dalyn Dawkins and Shaun Wilson for a spot – if there is one – behind Derrick Henry and 2020 third-round pick Darrynton Evans.

Before the NFL, Perry spent three seasons at Louisville, where he twice finished among the top 10 conference rushers (the Big East in 2012, the American in 2013). For his career, he rushed for 1,409 yards (4.9 per carry) and caught 36 passes for 359 yards.