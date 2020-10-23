The Biggest Similarity Between Titans, Steelers Likely Will Make the Difference

The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers enter Sunday’s showdown at Nissan Stadium as two of the NFL’s three remaining unbeaten teams.

The Titans often have won in gritty fashion. Four of their five victories have been decided in the final minutes or overtime, capped by last week’s Titans’ 42-36 triumph over the Houston Texans. Their offense, led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry, has generated the headlines.

The Steelers have won three of their five games by 10 or more points, including a decisive 38-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. One of the league’s most dominant defensive units, which ranks among the top in every major statistical category, has led the way.

What makes the matchup even more intriguing, though, is one statistical category that carries more meaning than most. Both teams have forced nine turnovers and more often than not, they scored points off of them.

“I am seeing a group that produces timely turnovers, particularly of late,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said of Tennessee’s defense. “The necessary plays that are required to get out of stadiums with victories … that is what we’re preparing for.”

The Titans have forced nine turnovers this season (six interceptions, three fumble recoveries) for a plus-6 turnover differential, which is tied for the league lead.

Of the nine takeaways, Tennessee has scored on six of the ensuing possessions. Five times they have cashed in for touchdowns, once for a field goal, and Harold Landry’s Week 2 interception against Jacksonville ended the game.

Of the five touchdowns, two of them came after Malcolm Butler (pictured) interceptions in the Titans’ 42-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

“Malcolm Butler, we have a lot of respect for him, he was big a couple of weeks ago in that Buffalo game, one that we have been looking at,” Tomlin said. “They have veteran players. They have guys capable of being ballhawks. You better maintain the ball when you are playing the Tennessee Titans.”

For as good as the Titans have been at taking advantage of turnovers, the Steelers have been a little bit better.

Pittsburgh also has forced nine turnovers (eight interceptions, one fumble recovery) but has a plus-5 turnover differential, which is tied for second in the league.

The Steelers have scored six touchdowns after their nine takeaways, including safety Minka Fitzpatrick’s interception return for a score in Week 6. They have cashed in for field goals twice after turnovers, and cornerback Steven Nelson's second interception in the Steelers’ Week 5 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the game.

A big reason the Steelers defense has forced and capitalized on turnovers is their elite pass-rushing abilities. The unit leads the league with 24 sacks, and has star power throughout the defensive line, especially in edge rushers Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt.

“They do a good job of getting to the quarterback, whether it's through play action or drop back, anyway you cut it, keepers, they're disruptive all the way around,” Titans quarterback Ryan said. “Definitely going to be a challenge for us to protect up front. We're going to have to anchor down out there and really do our jobs in order to have time to get the ball off. It's going to be a challenge for me to get the ball off, receivers to get open, and obviously the O-line and backs and tight ends in protection.”

The Titans and Steelers also have been among the best in the league at taking care of the football. The Titans have the fewest turnovers in the league with three. The Steelers have the second fewest with four.

While they have gotten to 5-0 in different ways, it is their similarities that could be the deciding factor. Whichever team can turn takeaways into points is likely the one that will remain undefeated.