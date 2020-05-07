AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Titans Take Three Undrafted Players From One School

David Boclair

Arizona State did not have many players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Two, to be exact.

That does not mean the Sun Devils did not have NFL prospects on their roster.

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they have signed 14 players who were not picked in this year’s draft. Three were from Arizona State – wide receiver Kyle Williams, tight end Tommy Hudson and linebacker Khaylan Kearse-Thomas.

Williams (5-11, 192) had his best season as a sophomore when he caught 66 passes for 763 yards and seven touchdowns. Then came a coaching change and his numbers dipped 87 receptions, 855 yards and four touchdowns combined the last two seasons.

An aspiring doctor, Williams (pictured) has run-after-catch ability that will give him a chance to make his mark as a slot receiver. The Titans’ current starter in that role, Adam Humphries, went undrafted five years ago.

Hudson (6-5, 255) is the prototypical blocking tight end. For his career, he caught 23 passes for 166 yards with no touchdowns. His best season in that regard was 2018, when he notched 13 receptions for 66 yards.

If football does not work out, he plans to join the Navy and attempt to become a SEAL.

Kearse-Thomas (6-1, 224) spent five seasons with ASU and was a regular contributor on defense each of the last three. He set career-highs with 57 tackles, four and a half sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2019. A knee injury caused him to miss virtually all of 2016 and led to a redshirt year.

His athleticism has never been an issue, but he turned into a starter and more of a playmaker last fall through dedication to training and preparation.

The complete list of Tennessee Titans’ 2020 undrafted free agents:

Wide receivers: Kyle Williams, Arizona State; Nick Westbrook, Indiana; Kristian Wilkerson, Southeast Missouri State; and Mason Kinsey, Berry College.

Linebackers: Khaylan Kearse-Thomas, Arizona State; and Cale Garrett, Missouri.

Tackle: Anthony McKinney, TCU; and Brandon Kemp, Valdosta State.

Tight end: Tommy Hudson, Arizona State.

Running back: Cameron Scarlett, Stanford.

Defensive tackle: Teair Tart, Florida International.

Nose tackle: Kobe Smith, South Carolina.

Center: Aaron Brewer, Texas State.

Kicker: Tucker McCann, Missouri.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tannehill Opens Doors to Teammate

Quarterback allows center Ben Jones, whose home has been without electricity for days, to move in temporarily

David Boclair

Re-Opening Team Facilities

David Boclair

Brown Pegged as Breakout Fantasy Star

SI's Dr. Roto says, 'There's nothing I don't like about' the Titans' second-year wide receiver

David Boclair

At His Age, Joseph's Addition A Risk

Titans have not gotten a lot in recent years out of free agents well into their 30s

David Boclair

Clowney Wants NFL Teams to Know He's 'Ready'

The free agent defensive end says his offseason work has transitioned to 'the football phase.'

David Boclair

Logan Ryan Officially Moves On From Titans

Cornerback bids farewell on Twitter, remains one of the NFL's top available free agents

David Boclair

Murchison's Journey From JUCO an NFL Rarity

Titans' fifth-round pick was one of 12 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft who played junior college football

David Boclair

2020 Schedule Coming Thursday

David Boclair

Jersey Numbers Assigned to Newcomers

First-round pick Isaiah Wilson gets a number that has not been used for several years; Vic Beasley takes his from a returning veteran

David Boclair

Titans Take Front Office Staffer From Patriots

SI's Albert Breer reports that Monti Ossenfort will be Tennessee's new director of player personnel

David Boclair