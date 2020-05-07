Titans Take Three Undrafted Players From One School

Arizona State did not have many players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Two, to be exact.

That does not mean the Sun Devils did not have NFL prospects on their roster.

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they have signed 14 players who were not picked in this year’s draft. Three were from Arizona State – wide receiver Kyle Williams, tight end Tommy Hudson and linebacker Khaylan Kearse-Thomas.

Williams (5-11, 192) had his best season as a sophomore when he caught 66 passes for 763 yards and seven touchdowns. Then came a coaching change and his numbers dipped 87 receptions, 855 yards and four touchdowns combined the last two seasons.

An aspiring doctor, Williams (pictured) has run-after-catch ability that will give him a chance to make his mark as a slot receiver. The Titans’ current starter in that role, Adam Humphries, went undrafted five years ago.

Hudson (6-5, 255) is the prototypical blocking tight end. For his career, he caught 23 passes for 166 yards with no touchdowns. His best season in that regard was 2018, when he notched 13 receptions for 66 yards.

If football does not work out, he plans to join the Navy and attempt to become a SEAL.

Kearse-Thomas (6-1, 224) spent five seasons with ASU and was a regular contributor on defense each of the last three. He set career-highs with 57 tackles, four and a half sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2019. A knee injury caused him to miss virtually all of 2016 and led to a redshirt year.

His athleticism has never been an issue, but he turned into a starter and more of a playmaker last fall through dedication to training and preparation.

The complete list of Tennessee Titans’ 2020 undrafted free agents:

Wide receivers: Kyle Williams, Arizona State; Nick Westbrook, Indiana; Kristian Wilkerson, Southeast Missouri State; and Mason Kinsey, Berry College.

Linebackers: Khaylan Kearse-Thomas, Arizona State; and Cale Garrett, Missouri.

Tackle: Anthony McKinney, TCU; and Brandon Kemp, Valdosta State.

Tight end: Tommy Hudson, Arizona State.

Running back: Cameron Scarlett, Stanford.

Defensive tackle: Teair Tart, Florida International.

Nose tackle: Kobe Smith, South Carolina.

Center: Aaron Brewer, Texas State.

Kicker: Tucker McCann, Missouri.