Journeyman Guard Adds to Offensive Line Depth

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Zac Kerin’s last start in the NFL came more than a year ago against the Tennessee Titans.

Now the Titans have given him a chance to re-start his NFL career after he remained unsigned throughout the entire 2019 season. Tennessee agreed to terms with the 28-year-old guard Wednesday in a move to add to their offensive line depth.

Most recently, Kerin was with the New York Guardians of the XFL. He did not play in the spring league, which had its season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, because of an injury sustained during a December minicamp. He spent what there was of that campaign on injured reserve.

Kerin becomes the second offensive lineman the Titans have added from the XFL. Nearly two weeks ago they added Avery Gennesy, who played for the Houston Roughnecks.

Undrafted out in 2014, Kerin has spent time with five different NFL franchises, most recently the Washington Redskins who cut him at the end of last preseason. He also spent time with Minnesota, Detroit, the New York Giants and Atlanta and appeared in at least one regular-season contest for four straight years (2015-18).

In all, he has 18 games of NFL experience.

Kerin joined the Redskins late in 2018 and appeared in two of their final three contests. He started at right guard for Washington in Week 16, a 25-16 Tennessee victory at Nissan Stadium. He was injured on Washington’s second offensive possession and ultimately played fewer than half the snaps on offense.

His only other start was in 2017, a 30-26 loss to Atlanta in Week 3. In that one, he played the entire contest.

In college, Kerin was a three-year starter and a two-time first-team All-MAC selection at Toledo.

