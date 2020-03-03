What Tom Brady Might Mean to Titans Receivers

NASHVILLE – One of the things that has made Tom Brady’s career so unique is the fact that his many accomplishments have come without the benefit of a long-time elite receiver.

Peyton Manning had Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne. Joe Montana had Dwight Clark and Jerry Rice. Johnny Unitas had Raymond Berry. Terry Bradshaw had Lynn Swann and John Stallworth.

Brady had three-plus seasons with Randy Moss but otherwise mostly has thrown the ball to guys who he made better than they were at any other time in their career.

With the persistent talk of the possibility that Brady could sign with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent later this month, it is worth considering what the NFL’s all-time winningest quarterback could do for the Titans’ current group of pass catchers.

A.J. Brown (52 receptions, 1,051 yards, 8 TD in 2019): In the last 15 years New England has drafted just three wide receivers in the first or second round. Those three are Chad Jackson (second round, 2006), Aaron Dobson (second round 2013) and N’Keal Harry (first round, 2019) and combined they have 974 career receiving yards, fewer than Brown had has a rookie. In short, Brady never has had someone as young and as talented as the Titans’ 2019 second-round pick with whom to work. The possibilities for their pairing seem limitless, particularly when you consider the combination of Brady’s timing and accuracy with Brown’s run-after-catch ability.

Corey Davis (43 receptions, 601 yards, 2 TD): Davis’ numbers dropped in 2019, particularly his targets, which went from 112 in 2018 to 69 in 2019. His catch percentage, however, as at an all-time high of 62.3. Coaches said often that the 2017 first-round draft pick (fifth overall) was open more than his numbers would suggest but for myriad reasons the quarterbacks did not always find him. Brady’s ability to read defenses is legendary, so if Davis is open the ball will come his way.

Adam Humphries (37 receptions, 374 yards, 2 TD): A free agent in 2019, Humphries’ final choice was between the Titans and Patriots. So, there is every reason to believe that he and Brady would work well together. After all, the top five single-season reception totals in New England history were by Wes Welker, a slot specialist just like Humphries. Julian Edeleman and Troy Brown put up big numbers in that role as well. Arguably no current Titans player would benefit more from playing with Brady, who loves to work the middle of the field.

Jonnu Smith (35 receptions, 439 yards, 3 TD): Think about Rob Gronkowski in his heyday and then ponder what Smith might be able to accomplish in concert with Brady. That’s not to say Smith would – or could – be another Gronk but he is strong and fast and can run after the catch. There is no doubt about Brady’s ability to take advantage of that type of tight end, which makes it a virtual certainty that Smith’s numbers would climb noticeably with Brady running the offense.

Tajaé Sharpe (25 receptions, 329 yards, 4 TD): Sharpe never has been the fastest or the strongest receiver on the team, but he has built a reputation as a reliable option. If the route calls for him to run 10 yards, he runs 10 yards and gets there on time. Anyone who has seen Brady coaching his receivers after a play can easily imagine that he would appreciate a guy like Sharpe, who is always where he is supposed to be – assuming, of course, Sharpe is with Tennessee given that he is a pending free agent.

Dion Lewis (25 catches, 164 yards, 1 TD): Many think that Lewis is a prime candidate to be released but the addition of Brady could breathe new life into his Titans tenure. Recall that Lewis came to Tennessee from New England and twice caught more than 30 passes as a change-of-pace back for the Patriots. If Brady likes and trusts him, he would get another chance.

Delanie Walker (21 receptions, 215 yards, 2 TD): It is fair to wonder how much, if anything, Walker has left. At best, he will be the second option to Smith in 2020 but the Patriots did a lot in recent years with two-tight-end sets, and Brady, no doubt, would share some of that philosophy with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. That would give Walker opportunities he might not get with any other quarterback.

Derrick Henry (18 receptions, 206 yards, 2 TD): The biggest benefit to Henry won’t be in the passing game. After leading the NFL in rushing during the regular season and playoffs, Henry will be the focus of every opposing defense in 2020. Brady’s presence will force opponents to respect the pass much more than they would otherwise, which will create running room for Henry. Plus, Brady’s ability with pre-snap reads will ensure that when Henry does carry the ball it likely will be in a favorable situation.

Anthony Firkser (14 receptions, 204 yards, 1 TD): If Walker is not around or is limited, Firkser, who already has been re-signed for 2020, will be ready to step in and provide a worthwhile second tight end option. He never will be as big or as fast as Walker, but he has caught 75 percent of the passes that have come his way the last two years, and that will quickly earn him the trust of a quarterback who expects a lot from his receivers.