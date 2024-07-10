Analyst says Vikings have best wide receiver duo in NFL
Do the Vikings have the best wide receiver duo in football?
NFL Network’s Stacey Dales thinks so.
Dales said on NFL Network that she’s itching to see Jordan Addison play football, hearing he’s had an incredible offseason. Addison is the clear No. 2 receiver for the Vikings alongside Justin Jefferson, and the duo certainly can make the case they’re among the NFL’s best tag teams.
“Could this be the best wide receiver duo in the National Football League between these two? (Addison) had 10 receiving touchdowns to lead all rookie receivers last season,” Dales said. “He had four different quarterbacks in the process and a stretch in which Justin Jefferson was injured. … This young man could have a whopping sophomore season in the NFL.”
Addison hauled in 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie campaign, already impressive as a No. 2 option but even more so considering the injury to Kirk Cousins. Jefferson, meanwhile, had 68 catches for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns despite missing seven games.
Jefferson will return healthy and with a new contract while Addison will bring a year of experience to the table this fall. The duo will have to face some uncertainty at quarterback with journeyman Sam Darnold and rookie J.J. McCarthy competing for the starting job something Dales acknowledged.
Signs so far would indicate that Darnold will be under center when the Vikings kick off their season with a Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants on Sept. 8, but McCarthy is still in contention for the starting position. While it's not yet clear who will be starting for the Vikings in that Week 1 matchup, one thing is abundantly clear: whoever it is will have some top-tier receiving weapons.
“Sam Darnold has walked into a pretty nice situation with Kevin O’Connell and this offense,” Dales said.