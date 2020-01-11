VikingMaven
Adam Thielen Active For Vikings Against 49ers

Will Ragatz

SANTA CLARA, CA – Wide receiver Adam Thielen is active for the Vikings as they take on the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs today. He is not on the list of inactive players announced by the team.

Thielen had been listed as questionable because of a bad cut on his ankle that occurred at the Vikings' Wednesday practice. Apparently, he feared a torn achilles at the time of the injury. However, it was just a gash that required stitches.

"It's just trying to figure out how to get out there on Saturday," Thielen said on Thursday. "That's my mindset, do whatever it takes to get out there and try to help this team win."

Thielen went through a warmup on the field at Levi's Stadium, with head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman and others looking on. It was a fairly brief workout, but must have confirmed that Thielen was able to play. He looked fairly fluid while running routes and going through stretches, and was wearing just a minor ankle wrap.

What remains to be seen is if Thielen will be at full strength, without any limitations on his movement. He figures to be a big part of the gameplan for Kevin Stefanski, Kirk Cousins, and the Vikings offense.

In last Sunday's wild card round victory over the Saints, Thielen had his first big game since missing much of this season with a hamstring injury. He caught seven passes for 129 yards, including a clutch grab in overtime to set up the game-winning touchdown.

Now, he'll have to battle through another ailment to try to help the Vikings advance to the NFC championship game. With Alexander Hollins inactive, Laquon Treadwell could get a few snaps as the Vikings' fourth receiver. Kickoff from Santa Clara, CA, is at 1:35 p.m. local time (3:35 p.m. central).

