Dalvin Cook Leaves Vikings-Seahawks Game With Shoulder Injury

Will Ragatz

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has left Monday night's game against the Seahawks with a right shoulder injury. His return is questionable, according to the team.

Cook injured the shoulder on a third-quarter run that resulted in a fumble. He stayed down for a while after the play, then headed straight to the locker room. That's a concerning sign, since most injuries are evaluated on the field in the medical tent.

While walking off, Cook appeared to be visibly emotional. He missed most of his rookie season in 2017 with an ACL injury, and dealt with a hamstring injury last season that caused him to miss time. Cook has also dealt with upper body injuries in the past. His shoulder has been banged up before, and he missed some time in practice this week with what was listed as a chest injury.

Cook is enjoying the best season of his career in 2019. He is second in the league in yards from scrimmage, and had already scored his 12th touchdown of the season earlier in the game.

Rookie Alexander Mattison takes over at running back for the Vikings.

