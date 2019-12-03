Vikings Inactives vs. Seahawks: Joseph, Smith, Harris All Active

The Vikings inactives for tonight's game in Seattle have been announced, and they're full of good news. All four defensive starters listed as questionable on Saturday's final injury report – safeties Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris, and defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Shamar Stephen – are active and will play in Seattle.

Thielen is the only prominent name who the Vikings will be without, and that's not a surprise. He was ruled out yesterday, as was defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes. Thielen will essentially be missing his seventh straight game with a hamstring injury.

The rest of this is great news. Smith (hamstring) was injured late in the Broncos game, and it was unclear whether he would be healthy in time to play in this one. He is one of the most experienced and reliable safeties in the NFL, and will play a critical role in trying to slow down Russell Wilson and the Seahawks' passing game. Also back is fellow starter Harris (groin), who missed the Broncos game.

Perhaps the biggest news here is that Joseph (knee) is set to return. The Vikings' big defensive tackle missed the past two games and is returning slightly ahead of schedule based on initial estimates. Along with Stephen (knee), Joseph will play a big role in stuffing Chris Carson and providing interior pressure on Wilson.

The Seahawks are fairly healthy as well. Jadeveon Clowney was questionable, but he'll play. So will defensive tackle Jarran Reed and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (brother of Eric). Backup tight end Luke Willson is Seattle's only inactive of note.

The game kicks off at 7:15 central on ESPN.