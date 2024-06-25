It's the football abyss but Vikings making news with modeling, marriage
The NFL is in full summer break mode ahead of team' returning for training camp in late July. Summer break usually signals the time when the stars of the NFL scatter to the four corners of the globe and get in one last bit of relaxation before the grind of the season.
While players are away it usually means very little news is coming out about teams but Vikings players are still finding ways to stay in the headlines. Star receiver Justin Jefferson turned heads earlier in June after inking a massive, record-setting contract extension. Now, the Vikings receiver is turning heads as he struts the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week.
Jefferson was joined by former LSU teammate Joe Burrow on the runway as part of the Vogue World fashion show. The 24-year-old was also spotted with Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns at Paris Fashion Week.
On the other side of the globe, T.J. Hockenson was tying the knot. Hockenson and his wife Mikala Brown got married in Hawaii.
The Vikings star tight end is expected to miss the first several weeks of the season as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered in Week 17 of last season.
Hey, what can we say? It's a slow news day and the people want their Vikings coverage...