10 Vikings Roster Bubble Players to Watch in Preseason Finale vs. Broncos

The final preseason game of the year offers one last chance for players on NFL roster bubbles to make their case for inclusion on their team's 53-man roster, or to at least be brought back on the practice squad after cuts are made. The turnaround is quick: the final weekend of preseason games runs from Thursday to Sunday, and roster cutdown day is on Tuesday.

The Vikings play the Broncos in Denver on Saturday night. Three days later, they need to go from 80 players on their active roster to 53. What has happened throughout the last month of training camp and the first two preseason games obviously holds a ton of weight, but make no mistake, jobs can be won and lost in games like this one.

Here are ten players on the Vikings' roster bubble who could help their case with a strong performance — or hurt it with a poor one.

TE Zach Davidson

Davidson has been given a great opportunity to make the Vikings' roster as their third tight end, seeing plenty of reps with the starters while Irv Smith Jr. recovers from thumb surgery. Although the 6'7" second-year player has shown some flashes of receiving upside in training camp, his play in the two preseason games has been highly disappointing. Davidson has more drops (3) than catches (2) and still has to improve as a blocker. He needs to bounce back in a big way in Denver.

"Would have loved to have seen him finish a couple more plays, kinda like he's done throughout training camp for us," Kevin O'Connell said after the 49ers game. "I'm sure Zach will be ripping, ready to go at Denver next week to try to make some of those plays back."

WR Jalen Nailor

Entering the final preseason game, I have Nailor in the sixth and final spot on the Vikings' depth chart at wide receiver, trailing the obvious three as well as Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Bisi Johnson. The rookie out of Michigan State had a solid camp and carried that into preseason, with four catches for 33 yards. But a big part of his appeal is as a potential returner on special teams, and he muffed his only kickoff opportunity in the Raiders game. An impressive performance in this game would help Nailor hold off the three receivers who seem to be competing with him for that final spot.

WR Dan Chisena

One of the receivers who might be on the outside looking in is Chisena, who is hoping his special teams ability gets him onto the 53-man roster for a third consecutive year. Even with some slight improvements as a receiver, the case for Chisena is all about what he brings as a gunner. I'm not sure it's enough to give him a spot over Nailor, but a big day for Chisena in multiple phases could make that decision a tough one. Trishton Jackson and Myron Mitchell seem to me like they'll be practice squad guys, although you never know for sure.

T Oli Udoh

In my eyes, Udoh has lost his spot as the Vikings' swing tackle to Blake Brandel over the past month. Brandel has simply been much, much better. Udoh, who started 16 of the 17 games a year ago, is now in danger of being left off the roster entirely, with rookie Vederian Lowe perhaps taking his spot. One more rough performance could seal the deal for Udoh.

OLB Janarius Robinson

The Vikings' top four outside linebackers are set in stone: Danielle Hunter, Za'Darius Smith, Patrick Jones II, and D.J. Wonnum. That leaves three players competing for one spot, although it's also possible the Vikings only keep four OLBs, which would open a spot at a different defensive position. Robinson has physical tools in spades, but he's been pretty lackluster as a pass rusher so far. A big game on Saturday night from him or one of the undrafted rookies — Zach McCloud and Luiji Vilain — could go a long way.

ILB Blake Lynch

If the Vikings only keep four inside linebackers, that leaves Troy Dye, Blake Lynch, and Chazz Surratt fighting for one spot behind the starters and Brian Asamoah. Surratt is probably cooked, although a nice game against the 49ers kept him alive. Dye has been further up the depth chart than Lynch throughout camp, even though he hasn't exactly been great. Despite being the better player of the two over the last two seasons, Lynch probably needs a solid game in Denver more than Dye does.

ILB Troy Dye

With that said...Dye can't waltz into this final preseason game assuming he's going to safely make the team. Lynch could make a strong final push, and Surratt can't be completely written off just yet. It would behoove Dye to play well in this game if he wants to wrap up the No. 4 ILB job.

DL James Lynch

Speaking of third-year players with the last name Lynch, I think James is still firmly on the bubble as well. After the top three defensive linemen, I've got Jonathan Bullard and T.Y. McGill making the team. Both have been awesome so far in the preseason and throughout camp. That means Lynch needs to play well to hold off players like Jaylen Twyman and Esezi Otomewo for the final spot.

CB Kris Boyd

Same deal here as basically every other position: Boyd is in a battle with a couple other players for one roster spot. Rookie Akayleb Evans is safe. Boyd, who is entering the final year of his contract, could use another solid outing to ensure he beats out Parry Nickerson and Nate Hairston.

P Ryan Wright

Last but not least, keep an eye on the punt-off that's set to take place on Saturday night. Wright will need a big night to beat out veteran Jordan Berry. Although the two have identical stats in terms of yardage so far, Berry has had slightly more hangtime and has a rapport with Greg Joseph as a holder. Wright's going to need to shine to earn this job.

