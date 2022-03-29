2022 NFL Draft: One Month Out, Five Thoughts on the Vikings' Options in the First Round

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner has been a popular choice for the Vikings in mock drafts for months, and understandably so. He's a long, physical corner who shines in press coverage with his athleticism and coverage skills. He also has the ball skills and instincts to make plays in zone, giving him impressive versatility. Those traits, along with incredible college production and the swagger that elite corners usually have, are why Gardner is the consensus No. 1 corner in this class.

The Vikings have a major need at outside corner and would presumably love to add Gardner. The problem is that his stock has risen throughout the pre-draft process to the point where it looks less and less likely by the day that he'll be available at 12. The Jets and Giants both have multiple top-ten picks and need a corner, meaning it would be very surprising to see Gardner fall out of the top 10.

Adofo-Mensah doesn't strike me as someone who would give up assets to move up for a non-quarterback. Assuming that's the case and Gardner is off the board, do the Vikings need to take a corner at 12? I don't think they do, despite the magnitude of their need at the position. This CB class is deep enough that they'll have options. If you love a non-Gardner corner at 12, go for it. If you don't, you could trade down and probably still land a premium player like Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. or Washington's Trent McDuffie. There's also the option of taking the highest player on your board at a different position and targeting a corner like Florida's Kaiir Elam or Auburn's Roger McCreary in the second round.

If Gardner makes it to 12, I don't see how the Vikings pass up the chance to select him. But assuming he doesn't, Adofo-Mensah shouldn't feel forced to take a cornerback with the 12th pick (particularly if the Vikings add another veteran CB or two in free agency soon).