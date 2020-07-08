InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

68 Days Until Vikings Football: Kyle Hinton Could Be A Seventh-Round Steal

Will Ragatz

As we count down the days until the Vikings' opener against the Packers on September 13th, InsideTheVikings will be previewing every single player on the roster. The amount of days remaining corresponds with the jersey number of the player being examined on that day. Today is July 7th, and there are 68 days until kickoff for the 2020 regular season. That means today's preview looks at an intriguing rookie on the offensive line.

Countdown to Vikings-Packers on September 13th: 68 Days

Player Preview: Kyle Hinton (No. 68, Guard/Center)

Hinton
  • College: Washburn (D-II)
  • Drafted: Seventh round (253rd overall)
  • NFL experience: N/A
  • Age: 22 (Birthday was in February)
  • Size: 6'2", 295
  • 2019 PFF Grade: N/A

The Vikings got good value in the 2020 NFL Draft down to the very end. With their record-setting 15th selection – the 253rd out of 255 total picks in the draft – Rick Spielman and company took a flyer on a Division-II offensive lineman with incredible athleticism. That player is Washburn University's Kyle Hinton. Despite how late he was selected, there are a number of reasons to remember Hinton's name going forward.

Coming out of high school in Peoria, AZ, Hinton was a no-star recruit who didn't receive any interest from D-I programs. Still, he showed enough talent to garner some D-II attention, and wound up choosing to attend Washburn (which is located in Topeka, KS). Hinton appeared in 41 games (34 starts) for the Ichabods over the next four years and was named a D-II All-American as a senior in 2019.

In January, Hinton landed an invite to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, where he held his own against D-I talent. Then, in March, he continued to put his name on the NFL's radar by showing off his elite athleticism at Kansas State's pro day. He ran a 4.86 40, which is ridiculously fast for an offensive lineman. Hinton also posted a 34.5-inch vertical jump and did 34 reps on the bench press. In total, his Relative Athletic Score of 9.43 isn't far behind the likes of Garrett Bradbury, Ezra Cleveland, and Brian O'Neill. RAS is a composite metric created by Kent Lee Platte which is "based on the average of all of the percentile for each of the metrics the player completed either at the Combine or pro day."

When the Vikings selected Hinton with the third-to-last pick in the draft, he became just the seventh player in Washburn history to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Taking Hinton is the latest example of an important trend for the Vikings. They've spent the past few seasons looking for highly athletic offensive linemen who can thrive in Gary Kubiak's zone blocking scheme. That philosophy has led to them using early picks on O'Neill, Bradbury, and Cleveland, but it also surely influenced the decision to use recent Day 3 picks on Dru Samia, Oli Udoh, and now Hinton. The Vikings apparently had been talking to Hinton since November 2019, so he wasn't surprised to end up in Minnesota.

Hinton's athleticism will give him a chance to succeed in the NFL. He has the quickness to explode off of the ball and get to difficult blocking angles, as well as reach the second level. O'Neill famously scored two touchdowns in college, but don't neglect this graceful catch-and-run for a score by Hinton:

There are reasons to be optimistic about Hinton's chances of out-performing his draft slot, but he was the 253rd pick for a reason. After playing left tackle at Washburn, the 6'2", 295-pounder will transition to the interior OL in the NFL. Hinton is listed as a guard on the Vikings' website, but Kubiak has indicated that the Vikings view him as a center. Moving from left tackle to center isn't an easy transition, especially when you're going from D-II to the NFL. He's undersized for an NFL offensive lineman and will need to prove that he has the functional strength to anchor against defensive linemen.

Hinton faces an uphill path to seeing NFL regular season action, but his athleticism, strength, and intelligence give him the upside to carve out a career in the league. I think he'll at least earn a spot on the practice squad this season and may actually have an outside chance to make the 53-man roster.

Interior Offensive Line Preview: Can Garrett Bradbury Make a Leap?

Previous OL player previews:

You can find every single player preview to date – plus other offseason content – in this handy spreadsheet.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

PFF Ranks Vikings' Offensive Line Among Bottom 10 in NFL

This isn't exactly a surprising ranking, but hopefully it's the last time the Vikings will be this low for a while.

Will Ragatz

69 Days Until Vikings Football: Previewing Rashod Hill's 2020 Season

The Vikings' swing tackle could face some competition for that role.

Will Ragatz

What Does Riley Reiff's Future with the Vikings Look Like?

The Vikings' veteran left tackle has been a big upgrade, although he hasn't fully played up to his contract.

Will Ragatz

Danielle Hunter Doing Pilates is a Sight to Behold

In addition to being absolutely shredded, the Vikings' star defensive end is quite flexible.

Will Ragatz

Minnesota Vikings 2020 Offensive Line Preview

The Vikings' offensive line hasn't been great in a decade, but there's reason to believe that could change soon.

Will Ragatz

72 Days Until Vikings Football: Ezra Cleveland Probably Isn't Ready Yet

Will the second-round pick from Boise State start as a rookie or will the Vikings redshirt him?

Will Ragatz

Why Trae Waynes Still Hasn't Signed His Contract With the Bengals

The former Vikings cornerback is dealing with some unprecedented circumstances right now.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Who Could be Cut if the NFL Reduces Roster Sizes for Training Camp

There have been reports that the NFL will go down to 75 or 80 players in training camp this year.

Will Ragatz

73 Days Until Vikings Football: Is Dru Samia Ready to Start at Right Guard?

The Vikings' right guard job is Samia's to lose, and there's plenty of reason to believe he can succeed in that role.

Will Ragatz

74 Days Until Vikings Football: Oli Udoh Could Be a Factor in 2020

The 2019 sixth-round pick has worked hard to get to this point and has the upside to contribute.

Will Ragatz

by

skol76