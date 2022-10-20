Adam Thielen Says Kirk Cousins is Being Himself and Playing Free This Year

Are the Minnesota Vikings getting a different version of Kirk Cousins this year?

Adam Thielen, who is now in his fifth season playing with Cousins, thinks that's the case. Thielen has talked a lot this year about the different culture and the positive vibes around the Vikings since Kevin O'Connell replaced Mike Zimmer as head coach, and Cousins has arguably been among the biggest beneficiaries from that change.

In an interview with The Pat McAfee Show, Thielen said he thinks Cousins has been able to play free this season, which hadn't been the case in previous years.

"I think him just being able to be himself and to be able to just go out there and let it fly (is different)," Thielen said. "I think he has the ability to just kind of be himself and not worry about 'Hey, I have to do this' or 'I'm expected to do this to help this team win.' And he can just go out there and play free, which I just feel like he hasn't been able to do since he's been here in Minnesota. I think it's just been a game changer."

It's notable to hear Thielen say he thinks Cousins is being himself and playing free this year. It's more notable to hear Thielen say that wasn't the case over the last four years.

From an on-field perspective, Cousins isn't actually playing his best football so far this season, compared to his usual standards. His numbers are a bit down across the board as he continues to try to master O'Connell's offense. But the two have a great relationship and are constantly talking and watching film together and trying to get in sync, which wasn't the case with Cousins and the defensive-minded Zimmer.

Most importantly, the Vikings are winning games. They're 5-1 and in second place in the NFC. Cousins has been a big part of that, leading late game-winning drives against the Lions, Saints, and Bears. It's the best start six-game start of his career from a wins and losses perspective.

Winning helps, but it's clear O'Connell's presence has made a difference in terms of Cousins' off-the-field comfort level in Minnesota. He seems more relaxed in press conferences and he's wearing teammates' chains on postgame flights, which is a sign of someone who's having a lot of fun on and off the field.

The Vikings' offense has a lot of room to grow, and Cousins knows he can play better. But they're winning, which is all that really matters.

"He'll admit it, we all will admit it, that we haven't played our best football on offense," Thielen told McAfee. "And that's a good feeling when you're 5-1 and really haven't even come close to reaching our full potential as an offense."

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.