Adam Thielen Questionable Against 49ers, Stefon Diggs Good to Go

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is officially questionable for the divisional round game against the 49ers on Saturday.

Thielen suffered a bad cut on his left ankle at Wednesday's practice, presumably caused by the cleat of another player. He described the injury as getting "tangled up." The cut required stitches. Thielen did not practice on Thursday, and didn't elaborate much on the injury or his chances of playing when he spoke to members of the media. Mike Zimmer also declined to comment on Thielen's status.

"It's just trying to figure out how to get out there on Saturday," Thielen said. "That's my mindset, do whatever it takes to get out there and try to help this team win."



"You just trust the doctors and the opinions. I'm preparing for Saturday."

When asked about his confidence that he'll be playing, Thielen was noncommittal. "I'm just focused on today right now," he said. "We'll see how it goes. Like I said, I got a couple days. I'm gonna take it one day at a time."

As for Stefon Diggs, he returned to practice on Thursday and is good to go for Saturday's game. Diggs said he had the flu and spent his time away from practice studying and preparing for the game.

"I had to just take advantage of my time, seeing that I wasn't going to be out there physically," Diggs said. "I just had to brush up on what we're seeing, what we're doing, and executing on the little things. I couldn't be out here walking through with my guys, but I had a little bit of a walkthrough myself, and then this morning I came in and got some extra work in, making up for lost time."

The only other players on the injury report are safety Jayron Kearse, who is doubtful, and cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who we already knew was missing the game as he recovers from minor meniscus surgery. Alexander reportedly could return next week if the Vikings advance.