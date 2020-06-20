Adam Thielen Leads Group of Vikings Receivers Working Out Together

Players still aren't allowed back in their facilities due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but several Vikings are finding ways to get together and train ahead of an important 2020 season.

One such group is the Vikings' wide receivers, which is a room that looks a lot different than it did a year ago. After the trade of Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen is now the clear leader at that position. As a leader, he has taken it upon himself to get together with new Vikings WRs Justin Jefferson, Tajae Sharpe, and KJ Osborn to get some work in. Those four were among a group of Vikings working out at Woodbury High School on Thursday.

Sharpe was signed by the Vikings in free agency, while Jefferson and Osborn were selected in April's NFL draft.

The receivers aren't the only Vikings teammates who have gotten together recently. Running backs Alexander Mattison, Mike Boone, Ameer Abdullah, and fullback C.J. Ham also got some work in.

via @alex_mattison22 on IG

Defensive linemen Jaleel Johnson and Danielle Hunter have also been training in Woodbury.

via @leel.lxvii on IG

When they're not finding places to work out, Vikings players are still taking part in virtual meetings with the coaching staff, where plays and packages are being installed and different techniques can be discussed.

By all accounts, the team's virtual offseason has been productive, but both players and coaches are itching to get back to the facility and start working together for real.

