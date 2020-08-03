Anthony Barr, Ifeadi Odenigbo Activated From COVID List, Vikings Make Two Cuts

The Vikings activated linebacker Anthony Barr and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the NFL transaction wire. In order to get down to 80 players on the active roster, the team announced that they have waived WR Davion Davis and CB Kemon Hall.

Rookie tackle Blake Brandel was previously activated off of the COVID list. That leaves the team with just five players still on it: LB Cameron Smith, OT Oli Udoh, WR Justin Jefferson, OL Tyler Higby, and S Brian Cole II.

The Vikings also announced two additional roster moves on Monday afternoon. Linebacker Ben Gedeon has been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, and WR Quartney Davis has passed a physical and been removed from the Active/Non-Football Injury list.

With the Vikings trading for former Raiders defensive tackle P.J. Hall earlier in the day, they would've been up to 82 players on the active roster after the activations of Barr and Odenigbo. Per this year's NFL policy, teams need to be at 80 players for training camp, so that's why Davis and Hall were waived.

With five players still on the COVID list, there will need to be five more cuts made when those players are activated. Hall and Davis were two of the seven players I included a couple weeks ago when I made predictions on who would be cut.

Davis is a second-year receiver from Sam Houston State who was signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent most of last season on the practice squad but had two stints on the active roster, playing a total of three offensive snaps and eight on special teams.

Hall was signed by the Chargers as a UDFA last year after playing college football at North Texas. After being released by the Chargers, he joined the Vikings' practice squad.

Being placed on the PUP list to start the season doesn't seem to bode well for Gedeon's chances at making the 53-man roster in 2020. He's a run-specialist linebacker whose skillset might be slightly outdated in the modern game, and his concussion issues in 2019 caused him to be overtaken by Eric Wilson for the Vikings' No. 3 LB job.

Davis, a UDFA receiver from Texas A & M, is now cleared to practice.

