Bills QB Josh Allen 'Day to Day' With Elbow Injury Ahead of Vikings Matchup

Superstar Bills quarterback Josh Allen's status is very much up in the air heading into the Vikings' trip to Buffalo this weekend. Allen, one of the NFL's best players, injured his elbow late in a loss to the Jets this past Sunday. There was initial concern regarding his ulnar collateral ligament, which you usually hear discussed with baseball pitchers.

It appears that Allen avoided a major injury and should be able to play through his ailment, but that doesn't mean he'll necessarily be available this week. He's not practicing on Wednesday, and head coach Sean McDermott didn't have any definitive answers for reporters inquiring about the quarterback's status.

"He's day to day," McDermott said.

Will he play on Sunday?

"We'll see."

It would be a major break for the Vikings if Allen can't play. He's one of the most dangerous players in the league, possessing a cannon of an arm and elite accuracy inside and outside the pocket. He's a major threat with his legs who, at 6'5", 240 pounds, is awfully tough to bring down.

If Allen has to miss this week, the Bills' backup is none other than Case Keenum, who was the Vikings' quarterback during their magical 2017 season. Keenum is a solid backup, but he's nowhere near Allen in terms of talent.

In terms of winning Sunday's game, the Vikings would have a much better chance if Keenum is at quarterback.

In terms of proving themselves to a skeptical public, this would be another weird situation where the Vikings might be able to win without convincing anyone they're legitimate contenders. They've already faced several backup quarterbacks this year, most notably missing Tua Tagovailoa during their game in Miami. That win over the Dolphins is the Vikings' only victory over a team that currently has a winning record. They've gotten to 7-1 by hanging on for stressful one-score victory after stressful one-score victory against a run of mediocre opposition.

It would be a fun test to see how the Vikings would fare against an elite team if Allen is able to play. But even if he doesn't, the Bills will present a lot of problems with their skill position talent — Stefon Diggs will be facing his old team for the first time — and Leslie Frazier's dominant defense.

We'll learn more about Allen's chances of suiting up for this game as the week unfolds.

