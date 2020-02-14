InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Bleacher Report: Vikings Should "Jump-Start the Inevitable" and Begin Rebuilding

Will Ragatz

Can the Vikings, as currently constructed, win a Super Bowl? That is the question around which all other discussions originate.

If you believe in Rick Spielman, Mike Zimmer, and Kirk Cousins, then the Vikings should spend this offseason finding ways to go all-in on 2020 and beyond. There are still many pieces, especially on defense, of a core that has the fifth-best winning percentage in the NFL since 2015 and should have three playoff wins during that span.

However, you can also look at it the other way. The Vikings have been demolished out of the playoffs in their last two attempts, and much of their core is already on the wrong side of 30 or heading there soon. They have the worst financial situation in the NFL, and still have to make decisions about whether or not to extend their star quarterback and running back. A rebuild could be coming soon, whether the Vikings like it or not, so it might be time to start that process this offseason.

Related: Does Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Prove Vikings Should Move On From Kirk Cousins?

Count Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski among those who think the Vikings should give up on their dreams of making a title run with this core. Sobleski listed five NFL teams who should completely rebuild in 2020, and included the Vikings as well as the Chargers, Bengals, Panthers, and Jaguars.

"This is an opportunity to jump-start the inevitable," Sobleski writes.

Sobleski cites the obvious with the Vikings' unenviable salary cap situation, as well as the fact that they have a number of key contributors hitting free agency. The Vikings will need to cut some veterans just to retain a few free agents and sign their draft class. But Sobleski isn't convinced that fixing the team's issues in the short-term will do much to change their long-term outlook.

Everything is pointing toward a potential blowup in 2021. Kirk Cousins' contract ends after the upcoming season. Both general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer are on the last years of their deals. Furthermore, the Vikings aren't one of the NFC's elite teams and of course have the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears in the same division. By now, the Vikings' championship window appears to have closed.

Sobleski makes a reasonable case. And while he may be right about the Vikings' window being closed, I don't necessary think the presence of the Packers (who didn't do much better than the Vikings did against the 49ers) or the Bears (who still have Mitch Trubisky as their quarterback) are a reason to rebuild.

The problem with Sobleski's argument for rebuilding lies within one of the reasons he gave for doing so. Because Spielman and Zimmer don't have long-term contract guarantees, they don't have the time or leverage to tear everything down and begin a rebuild in 2020. They're going to go for it with what they have.

If it doesn't work out in 2020, the rebuild will be here in a year. This upcoming season may be the Vikings' last chance to make a run at a title with this core in place.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Free Agents the Vikings Should Prioritize Re-Signing

The Vikings have a big free agency decision to make on Anthony Harris, one of the league's elite safeties.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Projecting the First Two Rounds

Which direction might the Vikings go with their first two selections in the upcoming NFL Draft?

Will Ragatz

A History of Stefon Diggs's Cryptic Tweets

Examining the history of Stefon Diggs and his mysterious, vague posts on Twitter that tend to fuel trade rumors and speculation.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Add Dom Capers to Defensive Coaching Staff, Lose Robert Rodriguez

Here's the news on a couple changes to the Vikings' defensive staff.

Will Ragatz

How to Watch Week 1 of the XFL: TV Channels, Game Times, Odds

Here's how you can watch a bunch of former Vikings as they make their XFL debuts this weekend.

Will Ragatz

Grading the Vikings' 2019 Rookie Class

How did Garrett Bradbury, Irv Smith Jr., and the rest of the Vikings' 2019 draft class perform in their rookie seasons?

Will Ragatz

Vikings First Round Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

Who will the Vikings pick at No. 25 overall? Trevon Diggs, Neville Gallimore, and Austin Jackson are a few options.

Will Ragatz

by

purplepeople19

Three Defensive Tackles The Vikings Could Target Early in the NFL Draft

Neville Gallimore, Ross Blacklock, and Justin Madubuike could be fits for the Vikings early in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Will Ragatz

Trading Stefon Diggs Would Be Grave Mistake By Vikings

Rumors are swirling about the Vikings potentially trading Stefon Diggs. Here's why they should hold onto their star receiver.

Will Ragatz

by

AlexandreZen

Does Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Prove Vikings Should Move On From Kirk Cousins?

Examining what the Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl LIV could say about what the Vikings should do at the quarterback position.

Will Ragatz