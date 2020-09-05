Chad Beebe, Dan Chisena Set to Make Vikings 53-Man Roster

A couple early surprises on the Vikings' 53-man roster are wide receivers Chad Beebe and Dan Chisena. Multiple reports have indicated that both players are set to make the team ahead of this afternoon's 3 p.m. cutdown deadline.

Beebe isn't a shocking choice, considering how highly offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak has spoken of the third-year receiver in recent weeks. But the fact that he beat out Alexander Hollins still comes as a surprise. Hollins had a fantastic camp and seemed to be putting himself in line to make the active roster.

Instead, the Vikings are going with Beebe. The 2018 UDFA from Northern Illinois has stood out in training camp over the past few years, but hasn't been able to stay healthy during the regular season. If he is able to avoid injury this season, he gives the Vikings someone who can separate in the slot.

The bigger surprise here is that Chisena is set to make the 53-man roster. The former Penn State track star recently switched from wide receiver to safety and then back to wide receiver a few days later, which didn't seem like a great sign at the time. But the Vikings love what he brings on special teams, especially as a punt gunner.

Beebe and Chisena making the roster could be bad news for Tajae Sharpe. Assuming K.J. Osborn makes the team as a returner, the Vikings might be unlikely to keep Sharpe as their seventh WR.

