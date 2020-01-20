VikingMaven
CJ Ham Named to Pro Bowl as Replacement

Will Ragatz

Vikings fullback CJ Ham has been named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement, his agent announced on Sunday night.

With the 49ers taking down the Packers and advancing to the Super Bowl, Kyle Juszczyk will be unable to participate in the Pro Bowl, opening up a spot for Ham.

Ham had an outstanding season in his fourth year with the Vikings. He was a key part of the Vikings' rushing attack, which finished eighth in the NFL with 127.2 yards per game. Ham paved the way for running backs Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison while finishing second to Juszczyk in offensive snaps among NFL fullbacks. He also caught 17 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, ran the ball seven times, and played over 200 snaps on special teams.

Ham caught a touchdown, the second of his career, against the Lions in Week 7. He had 37 receiving yards against the Chiefs and 42 against the Seahawks.

A native of Duluth, MN, Ham went to Division II Augustana in South Dakota. He was undrafted in 2016, but impressed at a rookie minicamp and was signed by the Vikings. He spent much of his rookie season on the practice squad, but has been on the active roster for the past three years.

He joins teammates Cook, Danielle Hunter, and Harrison Smith in the Pro Bowl, which takes place next Sunday in Orlando. Ham certainly belonged in the game, but the snubs of Anthony Harris, Kirk Cousins, and first team All-Pro Eric Kendricks are still somewhat baffling.

Ham is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Vikings will have to decide if they value his production enough to bring him back for years to come.

