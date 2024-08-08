Cris Carter recalls threatening to punch Skip Bayless after being disrespected on air
Vikings legend Cris Carter nearly came to blows with former ESPN and FOX personality Skip Bayless, Carter revealed in a recent episode of his Fully Loaded podcast.
The incident dates back to when Carter and Bayless were employees at ESPN together. Bayless was cohosting First Take with Stephen A. Smith at the time and Carter was a frequent guest of the program. Carter recalled threatening Bayless after a segment gone wrong.
"I'm on there doing the show [First Take], I do the show and everything and then all of a sudden — this is when the Tebow phenomenon was going on, and he was a huge Tim Tebow guy," recalled Carter. "So, I come on there on a Monday, and we're trading barbs and everything, we go back and forth, back and forth, back and forth and then I just level set it and was like 'Listen, if throwing the football is important in the NFL, Tim Tebow will never be a starting quarterback in the NFL.'"
"So, he got defensive and then he came back and said 'Well that's why you didn't win a Super Bowl.' Which got nothing to do with nothing," continued Carter. "We went to commercial break. I took my earpiece off and I told him, 'I'll never be on your show again. And if you ever say anything like that to me again I'll punch you right in the f***ing face.'"
Carter recalls Bayless not saying anything after the incident and said he refused to take part in the show again for as long as Bayless was on the program.
Interestingly, both ended up leaving ESPN and doing shows on FS1. Carter said he was asked if there was remaining beef between the two before he was hired, to which he responded he was good. The Vikings legend said he had very little interaction with Bayless while they were coworkers at FOX.