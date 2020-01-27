InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Current, Former Vikings Players React to Kobe Bryant's Tragic Passing

Will Ragatz

The entire sports world experienced an unexpected tidal wave of shock and grief on Sunday morning when news broke that NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA.

Bryant was known not just for his play on the court, where he won five NBA championships, but for being an outstanding father to his four girls. His "mamba mentality" work ethic and passion drove him to great success in basketball, but also translated into every other aspect of his life. Since retiring in 2016, he poured his heart into parenting and storytelling, even winning an Oscar for the short film "Dear Basketball."

Kobe was an icon. A larger-than-life figure. And a hero to so many people. That's what made his death almost unfathomable at first. I urge you to read some of SI's coverage of Bryant's life and legacy:

Among the millions of people who expressed their grief on social media on Sunday were numerous current and former Vikings.

Danielle Hunter said it didn't feel real at first, adding that the news really affected California native Eric Kendricks.

Despite the world being in shock, sports didn't stop. The NBA didn't cancel games, with many theorizing that the ultra-competitive Bryant would've wanted them to play. Players took the courts with tears in their eyes, and every team took either and 8 or 24-second violation to begin the game, representing Bryant's two jersey numbers.

The NFL had a game to play as well, with the Pro Bowl going on as scheduled. The news hung over the game like a dark cloud, but players did their best to pay tribute to Bryant. Everson Griffen was part of a group of players who celebrated a sack by mimicking Bryant's signature fadeaway jumper.

Rest in peace, Kobe and Gianna. And may the other seven people who lost their lives rest in peace as well. Our thoughts are with all of the families affected by this horrible tragedy.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Watch Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, and the Vikings in the Pro Bowl

Eight Vikings will participate in the 2020 Pro Bowl on Sunday.

Will Ragatz

Senior Bowl Risers Neville Gallimore and Josh Jones Could Be First Round Options For Vikings

If the Vikings elect to upgrade in the trenches with their first round draft pick, Gallimore and Jones are two enticing options.

Will Ragatz

Gary Kubiak Named Vikings Offensive Coordinator

Gary Kubiak takes over as Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator for the recently departed Kevin Stefanski.

Will Ragatz

by

Kleinsasser40

Cornerbacks the Vikings Could Draft in the First Round

CJ Henderson, Trevon Diggs, Kristian Fulton, Jeff Gladney, and Jaylon Johnson are corners the Vikings could take with the 25th pick.

Will Ragatz

George Paton Withdraws From Consideration for Browns GM Job

The Vikings' Assistant GM is sticking around, but wide receivers coach Drew Petzing is gone.

Will Ragatz

Some great details about Gary Kubiak's return to coaching in this story from Chad Graff of The Athletic:…

Will Ragatz

Offseason Roster Question No. 4: Who Stays and Who Goes in Vikings Secondary?

The Vikings face a number of difficult decisions in the secondary as they head into 2020.

Will Ragatz

by

Footballfan55

Eric Kendricks, Everson Griffen Among Four More Vikings Added as Pro Bowl Replacements

Along with Kirk Cousins and Xavier Rhodes, the Vikings now have eight Pro Bowlers.

Will Ragatz

by

Footballfan55

Can CFL Stars Marcus Sayles and Bralon Addison Make the Vikings Roster in 2020?

The Vikings have added a couple players from the Canadian Football League to compete for roster spots next season.

Will Ragatz

Ranking Rick Spielman's Eight Draft Classes as Vikings GM

With the 2020 Draft approaching for the Vikings, we ranked all eight of Rick Spielman's drafts since he became the General Manager in 2012.

Will Ragatz