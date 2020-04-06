InsideTheVikings
Dalvin Cook is Aiming For 2,000 Yards in 2020

Will Ragatz

Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook has a goal in mind for the 2020 season: 2,000 yards from scrimmage.

That's what Cook told TMZ back in early March. One month later, he's still got the same goal. Cook recently posted a video of himself working out on his Instagram story with the caption "2K" and a chef emoji, referencing his nickname.

Screen Shot 2020-04-05 at 6.55.54 PM
H/t to Reddit user sponsoredbycashapp for the screenshot

If he stays healthy, there's plenty of reason to believe Cook could reach that mark. He had 1,415 yards from scrimmage through the first ten games of the 2019 season, putting him on pace for 2,264. Down the stretch, a couple minor injuries hampered Cook, and he finished with 1,654 yards in 14 games.

Reaching 2,000 total yards would be an impressive accomplishment, considering it was done just 11 times in the last ten years. Here's the list of players who posted a 2,000-yard season in the 2010s:

Screen Shot 2020-04-05 at 8.09.31 PM

That it only happened 11 times in the 2010s shows how the running back position is evolving. There were 24 such performances in the 2000s, when workhorse backs were more common and running the football was prioritized. Peterson's MVP campaign in 2012 is the only 2,000-yard season in Vikings history.

Whether or not Cook will play the 2020 season with a new contract extension remains to be seen. He is set to hit free agency in 2021, so the Vikings could look to sign him to an extension that keeps him in purple for years to come. But with many recent second contracts for running backs blowing up in team's faces, there is reason for the Vikings to proceed with caution.

Related: Offseason Roster Question No. 2: Should the Vikings Spend Big on Dalvin Cook?

