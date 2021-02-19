Dalvin Cook Joins Ownership Group of Fan-Controlled Football Zappers

Fan Controlled Football (FCF) made a bit of a buzz last weekend with its first games. The startup league has an interesting concept that is pretty self-explanatory: fans control everything. It all takes place on Twitch, where fans vote in a weekly draft to assemble the teams and vote for play calls during the games. It's 7-on-7 football played indoors on 50-yard fields with all kinds of fun and creative rules.

The league's first game, a 48-44 win by the Beasts over the Zappers, was objectively pretty fun. The Zappers, led by the league's biggest name in quarterback Johnny Manziel, came up just short on the game's final play.

And now, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is getting involved in the action. Not as a player, of course. Cook is joining Trevor May, Bob Menery, and Ronnie 2K on the ownership group of the Zappers.

There's a personal angle here for Cook, as his cousins Anthony Jones is a player on the Zappers. But he also appreciates what the league is trying to do, he told CBS Sports.

"Watching this league, I think it's exciting. I think football is a therapy for a lot of people. If you love football, you will love this league. It's a bunch of guys that are eager to make plays and show their personalities. Just giving the guys another chance at playing football is an even bigger experience for this world. If you're going to watch, it's exciting."

The Zappers take on the Glacier Boyz this Saturday at 8 p.m. central for their second game of the season. The game can be watched on their Twitch feed.

