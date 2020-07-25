Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will report to training camp next week, according to a reliable source: himself. Head coach Mike Zimmer relayed that information on Saturday during a press conference focused on his recent contract extension.

“I was told he would be,” Zimmer said. “By him.”

So, it appears Cook will be ending his holdout from team activities that was announced in early June. That’s good news for the Vikings, who rely heavily on the rushing and pass-catching ability of their star back.

Despite Cook’s threat of continuing the holdout until he received a “reasonable” contract extension, he never had much leverage; a new provision in the Collective Bargaining Agreement made it very financially risky for Cook to fail to report to training camp. Had he done so, he would’ve been subject to daily fines and would’ve risked not accruing a year of service, meaning he would’ve been a restricted free agent next offseason.

Cook will once again take his spot at the top of the Vikings’ backfield depth chart, backed up by Alexander Mattison, Mike Boone, and Ameer Abdullah.

It’s unclear whether Cook will receive an extension soon or if he will play out the final season of his rookie contract and become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Vikings rookies reported to camp on Thursday. The rest of the roster will report on Tuesday.

