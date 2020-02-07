InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Three Defensive Tackles The Vikings Could Target Early in the NFL Draft

Will Ragatz

Of the Vikings' three biggest NFL draft needs – cornerback, offensive line, and defensive tackle – the latter might be the least obvious. But while corner and o-line have gotten much of the attention, it shouldn't be overlooked that the Vikings need to bring in some talent to boost their interior defensive line.

Three-technique tackle Shamar Stephen was highly underwhelming in 2019, offering little to no interior pressure. His season was a notable downgrade from Sheldon Richardson's production the year prior. Sixth-round rookie Armon Watts showed some potential, but the Vikings would benefit greatly from adding a dynamic pass-rusher to complement their stable of edge rushers.

Nose tackle Linval Joseph, who turns 32 in October, is past his prime and has dealt with injury issues over the past few years. He remains a solid run-stuffer, but no longer possesses the ability to generate pressure on quarterbacks like he used to. Joseph, who has a cap hit of almost $13 million annually over the next three years, could be cut this offseason. The Vikings are in desperate need of avenues to clear cap space, and moving on from Joseph would save them over $10 million.

What that means is that the Vikings could have two new starting defensive tackles in 2020. Stephen, Watts, Jaleel Johnson, Jalyn Holmes, and Hercules Mata'afa could all compete for those spots, but there's not much in the way of proven production among that group.

By selecting a defensive tackle in one of the first few rounds, the Vikings could upgrade the talent on the interior of their line while getting younger and cheaper. Minnesota hasn't taken a DT in the first three rounds since Sharrif Floyd at No. 23 overall in 2013.

Watch the video above to learn about three defensive tackles the Vikings could select on Day 1 or 2 of April's draft.

Early first-round picks:

  • Derrick Brown, Auburn
  • Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Early-round targets covered in the video:

  • Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma
  • Ross Blacklock, TCU
  • Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

Other middle-round names to know:

  • Jordan Elliott, Missouri
  • Raekwon Davis, Alabama
  • Marlon Davidson, Auburn
  • Davon Hamilton, Ohio State
  • Rashard Lawrence, LSU
  • Leki Fotu, Utah
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings First Round Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

Who will the Vikings pick at No. 25 overall? Trevon Diggs, Neville Gallimore, and Austin Jackson are a few options.

Will Ragatz

by

purplepeople19

Does Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Prove Vikings Should Move On From Kirk Cousins?

Examining what the Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl LIV could say about what the Vikings should do at the quarterback position.

Will Ragatz

Vikings' 2020 Win Total Set at 9.5 by Oddsmakers

Where does Vegas set the win lines for the Vikings, Packers, and other NFC contenders?

Will Ragatz

Trading Stefon Diggs Would Be Grave Mistake By Vikings

Rumors are swirling about the Vikings potentially trading Stefon Diggs. Here's why they should hold onto their star receiver.

Will Ragatz

Post-Super Bowl NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Vikings Stand?

With the 2019-20 NFL season wrapped up, where do the Vikings stand heading into a critical offseason?

Will Ragatz

Steve Hutchinson Reacts to Making Hall of Fame

Hutchinson was overcome with with emotion upon David Baker telling him he had finally made it to the Hall of Fame.

Will Ragatz

by

Kleinsasser40

Danielle Hunter, Dalvin Cook Receive Votes For NFL Awards

Two Vikings stars got a little bit of recognition for their outstanding seasons.

Will Ragatz

Kyle Rudolph Not Selected As Walter Payton Man of the Year For Second Straight Year

Once again, Rudolph falls short of the honor, which goes to Calais Campbell of the Jaguars.

Will Ragatz

Cornerbacks the Vikings Could Draft in the First Round

CJ Henderson, Trevon Diggs, Kristian Fulton, Jeff Gladney, and Jaylon Johnson are corners the Vikings could take with the 25th pick.

Will Ragatz

Former Vikings Guard Steve Hutchinson Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame

In his third year as a finalist, Steve Hutchinson has finally made it to Canton.

Will Ragatz