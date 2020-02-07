Three Defensive Tackles The Vikings Could Target Early in the NFL Draft

Of the Vikings' three biggest NFL draft needs – cornerback, offensive line, and defensive tackle – the latter might be the least obvious. But while corner and o-line have gotten much of the attention, it shouldn't be overlooked that the Vikings need to bring in some talent to boost their interior defensive line.

Three-technique tackle Shamar Stephen was highly underwhelming in 2019, offering little to no interior pressure. His season was a notable downgrade from Sheldon Richardson's production the year prior. Sixth-round rookie Armon Watts showed some potential, but the Vikings would benefit greatly from adding a dynamic pass-rusher to complement their stable of edge rushers.

Nose tackle Linval Joseph, who turns 32 in October, is past his prime and has dealt with injury issues over the past few years. He remains a solid run-stuffer, but no longer possesses the ability to generate pressure on quarterbacks like he used to. Joseph, who has a cap hit of almost $13 million annually over the next three years, could be cut this offseason. The Vikings are in desperate need of avenues to clear cap space, and moving on from Joseph would save them over $10 million.

What that means is that the Vikings could have two new starting defensive tackles in 2020. Stephen, Watts, Jaleel Johnson, Jalyn Holmes, and Hercules Mata'afa could all compete for those spots, but there's not much in the way of proven production among that group.

By selecting a defensive tackle in one of the first few rounds, the Vikings could upgrade the talent on the interior of their line while getting younger and cheaper. Minnesota hasn't taken a DT in the first three rounds since Sharrif Floyd at No. 23 overall in 2013.

Watch the video above to learn about three defensive tackles the Vikings could select on Day 1 or 2 of April's draft.

Early first-round picks:

Derrick Brown, Auburn

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Early-round targets covered in the video:

Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

Ross Blacklock, TCU

Justin Madubuike, Texas A & M

Other middle-round names to know:

