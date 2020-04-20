InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

ESPN: Vikings Primed to Move Back in Round One, Are Team to Watch for Trent Williams

Will Ragatz

Happy draft week, folks. Let's get into two recent reports from ESPN insiders about the Vikings.

Fowler: Vikings "primed to move back" with one of their first-round picks

According to ESPN staff writer Jeremy Fowler, there are multiple executives around the league who believe the Vikings will trade back with one of their two picks at 22 and 25.

Multiple execs believe the Minnesota Vikings are primed to move back. They hold the Nos. 22 and 25 picks, and their two clear needs – corner and receiver – offer trade-back value.

Most agree there's a clean break at corner after Jeff Okudah (Ohio State) and CJ Henderson (Florida), and players in the second tier aren't guys you necessarily have to stretch your draft capital to get, multiple execs say. They are good prospects, but you can let them come to you.

The Vikings could package one of their first-rounders for more volume, on the way to getting impact players at both positions. Some project A.J. Terrell from Clemson as the No. 3 corner because of his size and press-man ability. If so, that could still leave solid choices late in the first round or early in the second round, including LSU's Kristian Fulton, Alabama's Trevon Diggs (former Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs' brother) and Utah's Jaylon Johnson. Some teams have second-round grades on these players but really like them overall.

The logic here certainly makes sense. Both the corner and receiver classes are seen as quite deep this year, so the Vikings might be able to get a solid starter at each position on Day 2, especially if they take an offensive tackle with their other first-round pick. We all know how much Rick Spielman enjoys trading back.

Keim: Vikings "the team to watch" for Trent Williams

ESPN's Redskins reporter John Keim had an interesting update on the Trent Williams situation in his latest podcast.

“I know Minnesota was definitely one of the teams interested," he said. "I think they’d probably be the team to watch. Whether they get him or not, I don't know."

There are cases to be made for and against the Vikings trading for Williams, but the reward would seem to outweigh the risks. A potential blockbuster involving the star tackle, perhaps with Riley Reiff or Anthony Harris heading to Washington, is something to watch as the draft approaches.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking The Vikings' Top Five Day 3 Draft Picks Of the Rick Spielman Era

These are the best players the Vikings have landed in the fourth through seventh round of the NFL draft since 2012.

Will Ragatz

by

Qckappa

Vikings Seven-Round Mock Draft 4.0: Two Trades in the First Round

The Vikings make five total trades in our latest seven-round mock draft, including a move up for Jedrick Wills.

Will Ragatz

by

kavkan

Highlights From Kirk Cousins' Zoom Press Conference

Kirk Cousins spoke to the media about Stefon Diggs, his contract extension, these uncertain times, and much more.

Will Ragatz

Breaking Down ESPN's Two Hypothetical Draft-Day Trades for the Vikings

Bill Barnwell of ESPN has come up with a trade for every pick in the draft, and his two ideas for the Vikings are interesting.

Will Ragatz

by

mockmaster

What Does the Christian McCaffrey Extension Mean For Dalvin Cook and the Vikings?

The running back market has been reset. What are the implications for Dalvin Cook's extension talks?

Will Ragatz

Vikings Pre-Draft Mailbag Part 1: Trading Down, Trevon Diggs, Offensive Line and More

This is part 1 of our Vikings NFL Draft mailbag, in which I answer your questions from Twitter.

Will Ragatz

The NFL Draft Will Be More Unpredictable than Ever This Year

If you think you know what to expect from this year's NFL Draft, you're probably going to be wrong!

Will Ragatz

Analyzing the Needs of the Teams Surrounding the Vikings in the First Round of the Draft

When thinking about who the Vikings might take in the first round, it's important to note the needs of the teams around them.

Will Ragatz

Vikings First Round Mock Draft Roundup 7.0

We're taking yet another look at some of the latest mock drafts and their first round predictions for the Minnesota Vikings.

Will Ragatz

Vikings and Anthony Harris Reportedly Expected to Resume Contract Talks

The star safety's future is a major decision for the Vikings.

Will Ragatz