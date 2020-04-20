ESPN: Vikings Primed to Move Back in Round One, Are Team to Watch for Trent Williams

Happy draft week, folks. Let's get into two recent reports from ESPN insiders about the Vikings.

Fowler: Vikings "primed to move back" with one of their first-round picks

According to ESPN staff writer Jeremy Fowler, there are multiple executives around the league who believe the Vikings will trade back with one of their two picks at 22 and 25.

Multiple execs believe the Minnesota Vikings are primed to move back. They hold the Nos. 22 and 25 picks, and their two clear needs – corner and receiver – offer trade-back value. Most agree there's a clean break at corner after Jeff Okudah (Ohio State) and CJ Henderson (Florida), and players in the second tier aren't guys you necessarily have to stretch your draft capital to get, multiple execs say. They are good prospects, but you can let them come to you. The Vikings could package one of their first-rounders for more volume, on the way to getting impact players at both positions. Some project A.J. Terrell from Clemson as the No. 3 corner because of his size and press-man ability. If so, that could still leave solid choices late in the first round or early in the second round, including LSU's Kristian Fulton, Alabama's Trevon Diggs (former Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs' brother) and Utah's Jaylon Johnson. Some teams have second-round grades on these players but really like them overall.

The logic here certainly makes sense. Both the corner and receiver classes are seen as quite deep this year, so the Vikings might be able to get a solid starter at each position on Day 2, especially if they take an offensive tackle with their other first-round pick. We all know how much Rick Spielman enjoys trading back.

Keim: Vikings "the team to watch" for Trent Williams

ESPN's Redskins reporter John Keim had an interesting update on the Trent Williams situation in his latest podcast.

“I know Minnesota was definitely one of the teams interested," he said. "I think they’d probably be the team to watch. Whether they get him or not, I don't know."

There are cases to be made for and against the Vikings trading for Williams, but the reward would seem to outweigh the risks. A potential blockbuster involving the star tackle, perhaps with Riley Reiff or Anthony Harris heading to Washington, is something to watch as the draft approaches.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.