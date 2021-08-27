August 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DaySkol Section+Si.com
Search

Everson Griffen's Contract Details, Potential to Get Jersey No. 97 From Michael Pierce

More details about Everson Griffen's return to the Minnesota Vikings.
Author:
Publish date:

The Vikings made another addition to their reloaded defense this week, bringing back longtime pass-rushing stalwart Everson Griffen.

After a year away, Griffen is back in the state where he spent the first decade of his career. The 33-year-old will, at least for now, be a situational pass rusher for Mike Zimmer and the Vikings, coming into games in passing situations and doing whatever he can to get after the quarterback. That might be from the edge or it might be from the interior.

Whatever his role ends up being, Griffen is just happy to be back in a place that feels like home. He feels loved and appreciated in Minnesota, and regrets leaving in the first place. 

Two questions came to mind when Griffen signed with the Vikings: what would his contract look like and what number would he wear?

We know the answer to the first one. Griffen signed a one-year, $1.075 million veteran minimum deal. He has a cap hit of $850,000 and a split provision that would drop his base salary to $565,000 and his cap hit to $465,000 if he were to be placed on injured reserve this season.

As for the number, it remains to be seen whether Griffen will be back in the 97 jersey that he popularized over his ten seasons in Minnesota. That number is currently held by nose tackle Michael Pierce, who is more than willing to give it up out of respect for Griffen's legacy with the franchise. However, Griffen would have to spend several hundred thousand dollars to buy out the existing inventory of No. 97 Pierce jerseys.

If he decides to do that, Pierce will just choose another number after roster cuts on Tuesday. No. 95 is available now that Janarius Robinson is on injured reserve, and one could imagine No. 90 (Jalyn Holmes) opening up as well.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

USATSI_13428352
News

Everson Griffen's Contract Details, Potential to Get Jersey No. 97 From Michael Pierce

USATSI_13615958
News

Preseason Game No. 3, Vikings at Chiefs: Preview, How to Watch, Odds

USATSI_12876185
News

Vikings Waive OT Evin Ksiezarczyk, Reach Injury Settlement with Kicker Riley Patterson

USATSI_16490249
News

Vikings LB Anthony Barr's Availability for Week 1 in Danger Due to Mystery Injury

USATSI_13680241_168388404_lowres
News

Everson Griffen Will Be "Situational" Pass Rusher for Vikings, Wonnum or Weatherly Will Start

USATSI_15118784
News

Vikings' Roster Moves Include Signing RB Ito Smith, Placing DE Janarius Robinson on IR

USATSI_11920688
News

Can More Information, FDA Approval Sway Prominent Vikings Towards COVID Vaccine?

USATSI_13896613_168388404_lowres
News

Vikings Bringing Back Veteran Defensive End Everson Griffen