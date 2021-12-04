Everson Griffen Posts Mental Health Update on Instagram: "It's True I Am Bipolar"

Griffen has spoken out for the first time since an incident on November 24.

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has spoken out for the first time since entering treatment for his mental health following an incident on November 24th.

"It’s true I am bipolar," Griffen wrote on Instagram. "I will embrace it and I will be an advocate for mental health. I been running from it a long time. I’m not ashamed of it anymore. It all started when my mother passed away. Went into a dark place, thought I was great for many years. I promise this time I will do everything the experts say. I love my family and I miss my friends. Thank you for all the love and support, but most of all thank you for all the prayers. #bEGreat #mentalhealthawareness."

This is great to hear from Griffen. It sounds like he's in a better place and has a better understanding of his situation.

The incident on the 24th was a scary one. Griffen posted multiple alarming things on his IG page in the middle of the night, claiming people were in his home trying to kill him. When police officers and Vikings mental health specialists went to his house, Griffen refused to come out or let anyone in for more than six hours before coming out and agreeing to get help.

Griffen also had multiple mental health-related incidents in 2018, which caused him to miss five games. He hadn't had any public issues since that time, and returned to the Vikings this year after spending 2020 with the Cowboys and Lions.

Griffen is currently on the NFL's Reserve/Non-Football Illness list. It's unclear if he might return to the field later this season.

