Final Vikings-Bills Injury Report: Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer, Dalvin Tomlinson

Will Bills quarterback Josh Allen play against the Vikings on Sunday? That's been the big question all week, and we still don't have a definitive answer yet.

Allen (elbow) didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, suggesting there was a good chance backup QB Case Keenum would get the start against his former team. But Allen was able to practice in a limited capacity on Friday, resulting in him entering the weekend listed as questionable.

It still seems more likely than not that Allen misses this game, but it's entirely possible he'll gut it out and play. It's presumably not a question of whether Allen wants to play or not, but rather the Bills' coaches and medical staff making a decision with his long-term future in mind. This is a big game for Buffalo in their pursuit of the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but Allen aggravating his elbow and missing significant time would be devastating.

The Bills will be without two key defensive starters in All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau. Rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam is listed as doubtful, so he's almost certainly out. Allen and starting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds are questionable.

Poyer, Rousseau, and Elam are significant losses. Either Jaquan Johnson or Dean Marlowe will start at safety in Poyer's place, while A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham, and Shaq Lawson will see bigger roles with Rousseau out. It'll be Dane Jackson, Christian Benford, and Taron Johnson (slot) at cornerback for the Bills, unless Tre'Davious White is cleared to make his season debut. He's close to returning from his ACL injury but hasn't been listed on the injury report since he's not on the active roster yet.

For the Vikings, Cam Dantzler Sr. and Dalvin Tomlinson are out, as expected. Garrett Bradbury and Adam Thielen are good to go.

Dantzler will be replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Akayleb Evans, who will be making his first career start. With Tomlinson missing another game, all four of Jonathan Bullard, James Lynch, Khyiris Tonga, and Ross Blacklock will rotate in at DT along with Harrison Phillips.

Here's the full injury report. The inactives will be announced at 10:30 a.m. CT on Sunday, so we'll know the official status of Allen and Edmunds by then.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.