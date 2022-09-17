Skip to main content

Final Vikings-Eagles Injury Report: Andrew Booth Jr. Ruled Out

Booth will miss Monday Night Football with a quad injury.
Only one player is listed on the Vikings' final injury report heading into Monday Night Football against the Eagles. Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is officially out with the quad injury he picked up in the opener against the Packers.

Kevin O'Connell said Booth is heading in the right direction, which suggests he could return against the Lions next Sunday.

Fellow rookie Akayleb Evans will once again be third in line at outside cornerback, behind starters Patrick Peterson and Cameron Dantzler. Evans played six snaps against the Packers when Dantzler was dealing with cramps.

Booth fell to the second round in this year's draft in large part due to his injury history. So far, very early in his NFL career, injuries have remained an issue for the Clemson product. He played two special teams snaps against the Packers before leaving with the quad injury.

Rookie safety Lewis Cine will make his debut on Monday night. He'll at least play on special teams, with the possibility he's used in certain packages on defense as well.

The Eagles are completely healthy heading into this game.

