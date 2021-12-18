Final Vikings Injury Report vs. Bears: Adam Thielen, Bashaud Breeland Questionable

It sounds like Thielen will be a game-time decision in Chicago on Monday night.

The Vikings are healthier than they've been in a while heading into Monday night's game in Chicago. Only two players are listed on their final injury report: wide receiver Adam Thielen and cornerback Bashaud Breeland are questionable.

Thielen wasn't able to practice all week with the high-ankle sprain he suffered a couple weeks ago in Detroit, but the Vikings remain hopeful that he'll progress enough by Monday night to be able to play. It sounds like Thielen will be evaluated after warmups and will be a game-time decision.

If Thielen can't play, the Vikings' top three receivers would be Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, and rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Dede Westbrook and Dan Chisena are on the COVID list. They would have to elevate at least one receiver from the practice squad; Myron Mitchell and new additions Damion Ratley and Darrius Shepherd are the options there.

Breeland's status is "not injury related," according to Mike Zimmer. Cameron Dantzler would step into the starting lineup opposite Patrick Peterson if Breeland is out.

Two players are notably absent from the injury report: left tackle Christian Darrisaw and linebacker Eric Kendricks. Darrisaw will return to the starting lineup after missing two games with an ankle injury, while Kendricks has dealt with biceps and lower back injuries of late but is good to go.

Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. central time on Monday, so we'll know the statuses of Thielen and Breeland by 5:45 when inactive lists come out.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.