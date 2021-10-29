Final Vikings Injury Report vs. Cowboys: Michael Pierce, Patrick Jones II, Dede Westbrook

Pierce and Jones are probably out, but Westbrook might play. For Dallas, Dak Prescott is looking unlikely to play.

The Vikings will once again be without nose tackle Michael Pierce on Sunday night against the Cowboys, as he'll miss his third straight game with an elbow injury. General manager Rick Spielman had expressed confidence that Pierce would be back after the bye week, but it'll be at least another week before the Vikings' defensive line is at full strength.

Pierce was the only player officially ruled out in the Vikings' final injury report, but rookie defensive end Patrick Jones II is doubtful with a knee injury, so it would be a shock if he's active. The third-round pick was a healthy scratch for the first six games of his NFL career. Even if Jones was healthy, second-year practice squad player Kenny Willekes seemed to be ahead of him in the competition to take Stephen Weatherly's snaps as the No. 4 DE. Weatherly was traded to the Broncos last weekend.

With Jones doubtful and blocking tight end Ben Ellefson on IR, the Vikings' Saturday practice squad elevations will presumably be Willekes and veteran TE Luke Stocker.

Listed as questionable is wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook, who is dealing with an ankle injury. We'll find out his status when the inactive lists come out at 5:50 p.m. CT on Sunday evening. If Westbrook can't go, rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette would likely be next in line to see a handful of snaps in four-receiver sets. More importantly, the Vikings would need a new punt returner. As far as I can tell, K.J. Osborn is the only player on the roster with experience returning punts at the NFL level.

The big question, of course, surrounds the status of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. At this point, all signs point to Prescott sitting on Sunday night out of an abundance of caution regarding his calf strain, and backup Cooper Rush getting the start.

The Vegas line flipped on Thursday from the Cowboys being favored by a couple to the Vikings being favored by a couple, which says a lot. Then there's this, from Friday:

That doesn't make you think Prescott is going to play. We're still waiting his official game designation for Sunday, which will presumably be questionable. He said yesterday that he expects a decision to be made on Saturday before the Cowboys fly to Minnesota.

