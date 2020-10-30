Final Vikings-Packers Injury Report: Dalvin Cook Questionable, Multiple CBs Out

Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is listed as questionable for this Sunday's game against the Packers at Lambeau Field. Cook has missed the team's last three halves of football with a groin injury that he suffered after making a catch in Seattle three weeks ago.

Mike Zimmer said on Friday that he expects Cook to be good to go for this game and to not have any limitations on playing time or workload. Cook himself said earlier this week that he feels good, and offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak also said that Cook had looked healthy in practice.

So even though Cook will probably play, it's not a guarantee. He wasn't listed on the initial injury report but was added as questionable 30 minutes later. Why he wasn't listed initially, I have no idea.

The other big news from the injury report is that the Vikings will officially be without two of their best cornerbacks for this game. Mike Hughes (neck) has been ruled out and might be headed to injured reserve soon, while Holton Hill (foot) will miss his third straight game.

With Cameron Dantzler on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Vikings could be without all three of their starting corners from the season-opening loss to Green Bay. There's a chance Dantzler is activated in time to play on Sunday, but I'm not expecting it.

The one piece of good news at corner is that Kris Boyd (hamstring) has no injury designation and will play for the first time since Week 3. The Vikings' top two cornerbacks will presumably be Jeff Gladney and Boyd, with either rookie Harrison Hand or former practice squad player Mark Fields as the No. 3 CB in nickel.

That depleted group is in for a massive challenge against Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and the Packers.

Rookie special teams gunner Dan Chisena is also listed as questionable.

For the Packers, running back Aaron Jones and cornerback Kevin King are out. Seven players are listed as questionable: K Mason Crosby, T David Bakhtiari, RB Tyler Ervin, S Raven Greene, S Darnell Savage, DT Tyler Lancaster, and TE John Lovett.

Full injury report:

