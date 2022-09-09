Final Vikings-Packers Injury Report: Lewis Cine, Jonathan Bullard Questionable

Two Vikings defensive players are listed as questionable on the team's final injury report heading into their opener against the Packers: DL Jonathan Bullard (biceps) and S Lewis Cine (knee).

Bullard was limited all week in practice, but still has a chance to play. After the release of Armon Watts, he's a projected starter as the No. 3 defensive lineman alongside Harrison Phillips and Dalvin Tomlinson. If Bullard can't go, Ross Blacklock and rookie Esezi Otomewo would be next in line for snaps on the defensive line. The Vikings could also elevate Jaylen Twyman or T.J. Smith from the practice squad for additional depth.

Cine aggravated an earlier knee injury, head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters. The first-round pick was unable to beat out Camryn Bynum for a starting safety job during training camp, in part because he missed some time with the knee issue. He's still expected to have some sort of role early this season if he's available. Josh Metellus is next in line on the depth chart at safety, with Myles Dorn on the practice squad.

Both Bullard and Cine could end up being game-time decisions.

The Packers' injury news is a bit more notable. Wide receiver Allen Lazard is doubtful with an ankle injury, so he's unlikely to play on Sunday. That would leave Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, and rookie Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs as the top four receivers for Aaron Rodgers.

More importantly, both of Green Bay's starting offensive tackles — LT David Bakhtiari (knee) and RT Elgton Jenkins (knee/pec) — are questionable. Bakhtiari, a five-time All-Pro, didn't practice on Friday and might not play.

The Packers' backup tackles are Yosh Nijman and Royce Newman. If either has to play against the Vikings, that would be a massive advantage for edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith and Minnesota's defense as a whole.

Packers tight end Robert Tonyan is off the injury report and good to go, as is Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr.

