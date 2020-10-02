SI.com
Inside The Vikings
Final Vikings-Texans Injury Report: Mike Hughes Out, Cameron Dantzler Returns

Will Ragatz

It's official: the Vikings will play both of their rookie cornerbacks for the first time this season in Week 4 against the Texans. Third-year corner Mike Hughes has been ruled out for a second straight week, and Mississippi State product Cameron Dantzler is back after missing two games with a rib injury.

The Vikings' No. 5 corner, Kris Boyd, is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Here's what the Vikings' cornerback trio has looked like this year, week by week:

  • Week 1 vs. Packers: Holton Hill, Dantzler, Hughes
  • Week 2 at Colts: Hill, Hughes, Jeff Gladney
  • Week 3 vs. Titans: Hill, Boyd, Gladney

In Week 4, they'll have their fourth different trio: Dantzler and Hill on the outside with Gladney in the slot.

"He’s gotten better physically, and that was the most important thing," Mike Zimmer said Friday of Dantzler. "Cam’s a good player.”

It'll be a tough challenge for the Vikings' cornerback trio, going against Deshaun Watson and the Texans. Even with DeAndre Hopkins, Houston still has receivers that can give defenses trouble with Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks, and Randall Cobb.

Dantzler was a breakout star in training camp and had a solid game against the Packers in Week 1, even though he was burned a few times. His development is an important storyline to follow. That's also true of Gladney, who has had a slow start over the past two games.

“I think he’s getting more comfortable, really, at both positions," Zimmer said of Gladney, who has spent time on the outside and playing in the slot. "Because he’s been playing inside quite a bit, I think that’s helped him with understanding there’s a lot more things to do inside than there is outside. But he’s adapting well.” 

With Boyd unlikely to play, the Vikings will need others to step up on special teams.

Of course, the Vikings also have Danielle Hunter, Anthony Barr, Troy Dye, and Pat Elflein on injured reserve.

For the Texans, only two minor contributors are questionable: fullback Cullen Gillaspia and linebacker Peter Kalambayi.

Here's the full injury report:

Screen Shot 2020-10-02 at 3.33.43 PM
