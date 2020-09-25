Final Vikings-Titans Injury Report: A.J. Brown, Two Minnesota Corners OUT

The Vikings' already-struggling cornerback group will officially be without two starters for Sunday's game against the Titans. The good news for Mike Zimmer is that Ryan Tannehill will try to exploit those losses without the help of his No. 1 wide receiver.

Vikings corners Mike Hughes and Cameron Dantzler and Titans receiver A.J. Brown are the three biggest names who will miss this Week 3 matchup in Minneapolis.

Dantzler, the impressive rookie who led Vikings corners in snaps in Week 1, is out for the second consecutive game with a rib injury. Hughes is out for the first time this year with a neck injury, but Zimmer doesn't believe it's related to the broken vertebra in his neck that caused Hughes to miss both playoff games ten months ago.

"I think he’s going to be fine," said Zimmer, who called it a week-to-week deal.

Holton Hill and rookie Jeff Gladney will be the Vikings' top two corners. The third corner, a role that comes with a significant number of snaps, will be second-year player Kris Boyd – if he's healthy. Boyd is questionable for the game with a hamstring injury. If he can't go, Mark Fields II or rookie Harrison Hand would be pressed into action.

“We’ve got a lot of corners on this team," Zimmer said. "That’s part of the plan all along, to have some extra guys. We’ll be alright.”

Vikings third-string running back and special teams contributor Mike Boone is also questionable with a concussion. Left tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) was limited in practice this week but has no injury designation entering the game. He'll look to continue a strong start to the season.

The Vikings will also, of course, be without four key players on injured reserve: Danielle Hunter, Anthony Barr, Troy Dye, and Pat Elflein. With no Barr or Dye, expect to see Hardy Nickerson Jr. or Ryan Connelly as the No. 3 linebacker. Recent acquisition Todd Davis could also play, but Zimmer admitted it'd "be a lot to ask" of him to start after just two practices with the team.

As for the Titans, they'll be without Brown for a second straight game. The 2019 second-round pick out of Ole Miss was the only rookie to exceed 1,000 receiving yards last year. Corey Davis and Adam Humphries have been the Titans' top two wideouts in Brown's absence. Tight end Jonnu Smith is also a big part of the passing game.

Cornerback Chris Jackson and linebacker Derrick Roberson are also out for the Titans, but neither is a major loss. They had a number of key players on earlier injury reports – Malcolm Butler, Johnathan Joseph, Dennis Kelly – who are all good to go. It also sounds like defensive end Vic Beasley and running back Darrynton Evans could make their season debuts.

Here's the full injury report:

