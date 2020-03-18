Former Vikings DT Linval Joseph Signs With Chargers

Former Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph has signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

This comes five days after Joseph was released by the Vikings and entered free agency for the first time since 2014. The 31-year-old Joseph is no longer a dominant havoc-creator on the interior of the defensive line, but he remains an outstanding run-stopper who wins with strength, leverage, and football IQ.

Joseph joins an incredibly potent Chargers defensive line headlined by edge rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram III. He will help clog the middle and make life easier for Bosa and Ingram. This is the second move the Chargers have made in the trenches this offseason, after trading offensive tackle Russell Okung for guard Trai Turner recently. The Chargers defense, which also features Derwin James and Casey Hayward in the secondary, has a chance to be one of the league's better units in 2020.

Although the Vikings gave statements from Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer saying that they would remain in contact with Joseph and Xavier Rhodes after both were released for cap savings, it was always highly unlikely that either would be brought back. The Vikings certainly couldn't afford $9.5 million annually for Joseph.

Now, the Vikings must turn to free agency, the draft, or their own current roster depth to replace Joseph. With three-technique tackle Shamar Stephen also likely to be replaced this offseason, defensive tackle is one of the Vikings' biggest needs.

Armon Watts and Jaleel Johnson are the two most likely in-house options to compete for expanded roles. The Vikings could look to draft someone like TCU's Ross Blacklock, Oklahoma's Neville Gallimore, or Texas A & M's Justin Madubuike in the first two rounds.

Joseph came to the Vikings in 2014 after four years and one Super Bowl victory with the Giants, and was a key part of Zimmer's defenses the last six years. He had 15 sacks, six forced fumbles, and 51 quarterback hits in 88 games started for the Vikings. Joseph will probably be best remembered for this moment in Philadelphia:

With Trae Waynes and Joseph gone, plus Xavier Rhodes almost certainly out the door and uncertain futures for Everson Griffen and Anthony Harris, the exodus of core pieces from Zimmer's defense continues.

